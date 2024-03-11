Since the beginning of this year, fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane has been working on her body by taking weight loss injections. The stepdaughter of Durban tycoon Shauwn Mkhize recently went to Türkiye to have breast surgery and documented every step of the journey.

Taking to Instagram, she shared with her 2.5 million followers a video of her journey. She said that she wasn’t scared of the surgery, only excited that she’ll finally have her dream boobs. “My genes were not strong enough, I had to find myself a solution so my body calculations could add up, wink,” Mpisane said. “I even decided to come to Türkiye all by myself, I don’t even anchor that need someone to hold my hand. “Guys, I’m going to see my doctor and wake up looking like Kim Kardashian, so if anything, I am not nervous, I’m just excited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) Mpisane said she was impressed with the work of The Clinique Istanbul that she saw on Instagram and decided to give them a chance and now she’s happy with how her boobs turned out. “Trust me to be excited, I’ve seen their good work through Instagram, so I’m beyond excited to take this risk so I can wake up in future looking like our queen Kim Kardashian. “I woke up three hours after the surgery and the first thing I reached out to was my phone so I can record content for you all, haha. Don’t mind the dizzy me, it looks so good, my gosh."