Healthy, bronzed skin plump with hydration, with a hint of shimmer, is how most people describe the holiday glow. It’s the look that one would have after spending a few weeks relaxing on a daybed on the shores of a distant island somewhere. Experts explain that for some individuals, the pursuit of clear skin and glowing skin may be a coping mechanism to gain a sense of control in a world that often feels unpredictable.

The ritualistic nature of skincare routines may provide a structured and calming activity, offering a temporary escape from the stresses of life. The ritualistic nature of skincare routines may provide a structured and calming activity, offering a temporary escape from stressors. Picture: Jessica Felicio /Unsplash What most of us want from these ingredients is protection from the sun and other elements, pore minimisation, blemish and pigmentation reduction, hydration, care for the cells beneath our skin’s outer surface and, most importantly, a healthy outer glow reflecting the skin's inner and outer health. Sleep

Rest is one of the single biggest contributors to our overall health and it has benefits for our skin too. Sleep also contributes to the reduction of the stress hormone cortisol which is thought to stimulate blemish-causing oil production through the sebaceous glands. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is crucial for the growth and repair of skin cells. It helps in the normal functioning of the skin barrier and can aid in the healing process of the skin, which is essential for maintaining a smooth, even, and glowing complexion. Diet In the quest for radiant skin, it turns out that the secret ingredients might just be nestled in our kitchen pantries and refrigerators.

Sabashni Naidoo, the Managing Director at Amani Spa at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, champions the power of a wholesome diet for a healthy complexion. Think of your grocery list as your new skincare routine. "Before you jump to supplements, consider that the fresh foods aisle could be your ally in achieving that coveted glow."

Naidoo's recipe for a clear and vibrant skin includes a mix of nuts and seeds, sprinkled with a generous helping of healthy fats found in fish like salmon. She also highlights the importance of probiotic-rich foods, such as the tangy delights of kimchi and sauerkraut, or the savoury goodness of miso. “These foods, are not just good for your gut but also your skin.”

Exfoliation Achieving a healthy glow through the removal of dead skin cells has long been a popular method for attaining a healthy glow. Salt, sugar and coffee scrubs have become popular methods for exfoliation but should never replace the daily use of a cotton cloth when bathing.

Hydration “Contrary to popular belief, hydration is achieved through a mixture of salts, water and electrolytes being absorbed into the body. While it is important to drink plenty of water, food also plays an important role in adding hydration to the skin,” explains Naidoo. Some recommend including electrolyte-rich foods in the diet containing potassium, sodium and magnesium. Examples of these foods are sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, spinach, bananas, milk and mushrooms.

Self-tan Self-tanning products help achieve glowing skin by providing a sun-kissed look without the need for sun exposure. These products contain an active ingredient, usually dihydroxyacetone (DHA), which reacts chemically with the amino acids in the dead layer on the skin's surface, causing it to temporarily darken - this creates the appearance of a tan

Sunscreen While it might seem counter-intuitive to achieve a sun-kissed glow, using sunscreen is an important step in everyone’s daily skincare routine. It not only helps to protect skin from getting burnt but also protects against the sun’s harmful rays. “Overexposure to the sun can lead to skin dryness, hyper-pigmentation and cancer. Make sure to use a daily moisturiser which contains at least SPF 20 and when enjoying time in the sun look for higher SPFs such as 40 to 50,” recommends Naidoo.