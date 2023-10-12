Some of the best non-alcoholic spirits for Sober October and beyond

As more people are looking to cut back on booze or give it up entirely, it is no surprise that there are a growing number of alcohol-free brands launching each year. With Sober October in full force, going alcohol-free for a month might sound like a basic social media challenge but there is much more to it than you probably know.

Aside from supporting a fantastic cause, there are also many well-known health benefits to going sober for the month, among them weight loss, increased energy, better sleep and greater mental clarity. We share some of the best non-alcoholic spirits that will ensure you do not miss the real deal. Ginologist

Ginologist. Picture: Supplied Ginologist’s distilling process uses no alcohol at any time, so this is not an alcoholic product that has been denatured. It is alcohol-free yet, mixed with a tonic, it’s hard to believe that you are not drinking a perfectly crafted premium gin. Its taste sensation offers those who cannot or will not partake in alcohol the opportunity to enjoy a sophisticated drink in keeping with the company and setting while remaining sober and alcohol-free. Lyre’s Italian Spritz

Lyre’s Italian Spritz. Picture: Supplied The aperitif has been impossibly crafted to capture the essence of a vibrant orange Italian bitter spritz style, with flavours that are distinct and contemporary. Lyre’s spirits have their own distinction as a premium, non-alcoholic beverage. The bittersweet flavour of the Italian Spritz is like sunshine itself, bright with flavours typical of its origins. The sweetness from orange is perfectly fused with the complex and astringent flavours of rhubarb, finishing dry and deliciously refreshing. You can serve it with soda or tonic water and citrus slices for the perfect aperitif.

For the most iconic serve however, add it to your favourite Prosecco to make a delicious low or no-alcohol Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz. Musgrave Inspirit Musgrave Inspirit. Picture: Supplied Musgrave Spirits says the no-alcohol industry is growing faster than low-alcohol and the reason for this is in the taste.

Made with 12 rare botanicals inspired by the ancient spice route of Africa, Inspirit is the product of many hours of tinkering and experimentation in order to create the same exceptional flavour as Musgrave Pink – without the alcohol. Ethereal, light and elegant in style, it is infused with cardamom and juniper notes that complement those of African ginger, lime and grains of paradise to give a harmonious and fragrant finish. Mahala Amber Spirit

Mahala Amber Spirit. Picture: Supplied Mahala Botanical is a South African alcohol-free botanical brand distilled in Cape Town by master distiller and co-owner Danielle Schoeman. It is an alcohol-free botanical spirit made from nine botanicals, with extracts of wood, smoke and chilli. How to serve the spirit? Try it with tonic, soda or ginger-ale or try a healthy non-alcoholic take on an Old Fashioned by mixing Mahala Amber, a dash of bitters, a splash of sugar syrup and soda water, garnished with an orange.