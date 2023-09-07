South Africa’s Finest: Angostura Bar and Beverage Awards 2023 winners

The glitz and glamour of the Angostura Bar and Beverage Awards 2023 unfolded in all its splendour at the honoured Westin Hotel in Cape Town. The recently-held awards ceremony drew 200 industry luminaries from across the nation, celebrating the finest in South Africa’s gastronomy, leisure, and hospitality scene.

With a focus on recognising the pivotal role played by cocktail bars and their teams, this event is set to become an annual highlight for the industry. Paul Reynell, Angostura Bar and Beverage Awards director, said: “South Africa is one of the world’s top destinations for gastronomy, leisure and hospitality. “And a huge contributor to our global reputation as a destination is our cocktail bars and teams. This annual campaign now recognises all industry stakeholders and the role they play in South Africa’s economy.”

The Best Cocktail Bar Additionally, the highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the presentation of the Best Cocktail Bar award to Sin Tax, an establishment based in Gauteng. Co-owner Julian Short expressed his elation on behalf of the team: “The whole industry works just as hard as us, but to be nominated by a group of your peers, and then win, is very cool. It also means that you’re doing the right thing, so just keep going!”

Sin Tax, the celebrated cocktail bar located in Gauteng, has gained a reputation as one of South Africa's premier drinking establishments. Picture: INSTAGRAM/Sin+Tax It comes as no surprise, Sin Tax, is a celebrated cocktail bar and has gained a reputation as one of South Africa's premier drinking establishments. Their expert bartenders are not just drink makers; they are craftsmen who treat each cocktail as a work of art. Precision, creativity, and a deep understanding of flavours are at the heart of their craft. Every sip is an experience in itself. Their cocktail menu is a blend of classic concoctions and daring creations that push the boundaries of flavoUr. Whether you're into smoky, sweet, or savoury flavours, Sin Tax has a drink for everyone.

Best New Cocktail Bar Hacienda prides itself on their modern twist on Coastal Mexican cuisine which promises fresh and exciting flavours. Picture: INSTAGRAM Hacienda, a Cape Town-based bar, marked its presence in the industry by clinching the award for 'Best New Cocktail Bar.' Hacienda is making waves with its innovative take on Coastal Mexican cuisine, inspired by the vibrant flavours of Baja California.

This restaurant is a haven for those seeking a unique dining experience, complete with handpicked Tequilas and Mezcals sourced exclusively from the Baja California peninsula in Mexico. Hacienda prides itself on their modern twist on Coastal Mexican cuisine which promises fresh and exciting flavours that transport diners straight to the sun-kissed coastlines of Baja California. Head Bartender Dalu Dube was overwhelmed by their incredible achievement said: "We feel so lucky – the support we've received from everyone else in the industry is just incredible. We're like a family."

Hacienda Blacker the Berrycocktail. Picture: INSTAGRAM/hacienda_sa The Best Bartender The Best Bartender award went to Charne van Heerden from The House of Machines located in Cape Town, and Julian Short from Sin Tax. When asked for some advice for fledgling bartenders coming into the industry, Short responded, “Do your research, learn your classics, learn the fundamentals of the industry because those are the building blocks for everything.

How to make an Old Fashioned, how to work a 7, 12, 15-hour shift, how to work with money and with people, and when you become a great bartender, just keep going. Fall in love with it.” The House of Machines located in Cape Town. Picture: INSTAGRAM Honouring the legends Let's not forget about the legends who've been shaping the industry for ages. Brent Perremore, Kurt Schlechter, Marson Strydom, and Raymond Endean, the proud recipients of the 'Industry Icon Awards,' took a bow and got the recognition they truly deserve.

In closing, Paul Reynell raised a glass to all the 2023 winners: “On behalf of the Angostura Bar & Beverage Awards, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of 2023. These remarkable individuals, teams, and brands have demonstrated outstanding dedication, innovation, and excellence to keep South Africa a top performing player on the global stage. Their achievements serve as inspiration to us all, and we look forward to watching their continued impact, supporting them and experiencing their cocktails!“ he concludes.