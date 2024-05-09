Soweto Fashion Week, a platform for trendsetters and innovators

Soweto Fashion Week has returned for another exciting season and IS jam-packed with exciting events, collaborations and presentations. Fashion lovers from across the country attend this seasonal event to experience the latest trends from some of the industry’s most renowned designers.

The event is also a great opportunity to discover new names and faces in the fashion world. As you step into a world of elegance and sophistication, each piece on the runway tells a unique story of timeless beauty and exquisite craftsmanship under the theme, “Uncharted Creativity”. The event is attended by fashion buyers, critics, stylists, fashion lovers and the general public.

Meanwhile, a group of five budding and talented designers from “The Intern” by David Tlale, made their debut on the runway this week, under the Coca-Cola Emerging Designers Bloc. The Boys of Soweto, known for their vintage approach, urban and futuristic perspective as well as Russian designers LI lAB and IMK are also among the main showcase’s line-up. Soweto Fashion Week. Picture: Sathia Pather. What’s interesting about this season’s fashion week is that on the last day, there will be a business talk where industry experts will share their knowledge about the business of fashion, upcoming trends and the marketing tools which are available to designers to sell their collections to a wider audience.

Stephen Manzini, the founder of Soweto Fashion Week, said that this year's runway collections are all about exploring new ideas, concepts, or solutions that have not been established in the fashion industry. “Uncharted creativity often involves taking risks, pushing boundaries, and embracing experimentation to discover unexplored possibilities and create original and impactful outcomes,” said Manzini. He added that this was a new dawn for Soweto Fashion Week.

“I think this is the beginning of a new era as Soweto Fashion Week takes on a leadership position nationally and globally. We will no longer be considered as a bottom layer development platform, but a global influencer and player.” Throughout history, the relationship between hair and fashion has been intricately intertwined. Hairstyles have also served as reflections of the prevailing cultural norms and societal values of their time.

With that said, Sta-Sof-Fro took the opportunity to collaborate with Soweto Fashion Week as fashion trends have consistently contributed to and creatively influenced popular hairs trends. “Hair is a potent marker of social class, age, marital status, racial identity, political beliefs, attitudes toward gender and, of course- creative expression,” said Pearle Peane, brand manager of Sta-Sof-Fro. Soweto Fashion Week. Picture: Sathia Pather. Peane added that designers and celebrities often set new standards that are eagerly adopted by the masses, reinforcing cultural identities along the way.