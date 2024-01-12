Sponsors pull out of Sebenza Women Awards following Kini Shandu controversy

It looks like Kininonke “Kini” Shandu is going to need more than prayer to save him and his organisation from the mess he’s created. The “Umkhokha: The Course” actor, also the co-founder of Sebenza Women Awards, shot himself in the foot by speaking ill of women.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Shandu said women who had children out of wedlock shame to their parents. Since then, several women have come forward, sharing their horrible experiences with him. According to freelance journalist Zamanteyi Nteyi, Sebenza Women Awards has lost major sponsors, SMG (BMW) Umhlanga and Oceans Mall.

This comes after Shandu's misogynistic comments on Facebook. “We’ve been sponsoring these awards for the past five years, and they’ve been successful. This is Kini’s brainchild, he had a good proposal, and we liked it. “The motor industry is male-dominated so driving these influential women to and from the event was an honour to us,” said the corporate sales manager at BMW Umhlanga, Mongezi Tembe.

“However, under these circumstances, we cannot be associated with someone or a brand that dehumanizes women or anyone. We subscribe to the constitution of the Republic, and we have a duty to uplift and protect women and children. “We’ll still support any proposal that empowers women, but not with Mr Shandu.” Oceans Mall has also distanced itself from the Sebenza Women Awards.

“Radisson Blu is no way affiliated with Sebenza Women’s Awards. The CEO of Oceans Mall, Brian Mpono, contributed as a guest speaker and as part of a mutually beneficial arrangement,” said the mall’s marketing manager, Fara Hamid. Additionally, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said her office is investigating the matter and strongly condemns the acts of Shandu. “Dube-Ncube has instructed the Office on the Status of Women in the Office of the Premier to look into the correspondence and the allegations contained therein.