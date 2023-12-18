Summer haircare tips for men

Hair is not a “girl” thing. Every person with hair should be taking care of it thoroughly. Most men think getting a haircut is all it takes to take care of their hair, and that is untrue. Whether you have a bald head or short hair, you still need to take care of your hair.

Here’s how: Wash with an organic shampoo Washing your hair with a shower gel is not it. You need an organic shampoo that is sulphate- and paraben-free.

Always massage your head when you wash your hair for blood circulation. However, you don't have to wash your hair daily, but at least twice a week. Washing your hair regularly helps remove dandruff and keeps hair clean and healthy. Moisturise

A dry scalp often becomes flaky and sometimes full of dandruff. To avoid that, you need to moisturise. Applying a lightweight oil will do wonders for your scalp and hair. Oils like coconut oil are great for keeping the scalp healthy and less itchy. Brush your hair

Whether you have long or short hair, always comb it with a suitable brush. Not combing your hair, especially if you have African hair, will leave it with knots and tangles. Using a detangling spray before combing your hair is always advisable for those with coarse hair. Groom the facial hair