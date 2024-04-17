Suzan Mtsweni quit her corporate job to leave her mark in the beverage industry

Quitting a steady job can be a risky move, especially amid the surge in unemployment because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Leaving the corporate sector can be even more nerve-racking for those who want to start their own business as many view it as replete with risks.

But South Africa is an ambitious country and many budding entrepreneurs have taken a leap of faith to quit their jobs and start a business. Joining the list is Suzan Mtsweni, a 43-year-old woman from Gembokspruit in Mpumalanga. Suzan Mtsweni. Picture: Supplied Believing that entrepreneurship was her calling, Mtsweni left her corporate job to start her own beverage business, Ijuba Nobkhobe, in 2022.

“I have over 16 years of experience in the corporate world. Working in telecommunications, media and technology over the 16 years, there is no bank I have never worked at. “However, I have always believed that entrepreneurship is my calling as I have always had business ideas that gave me sleepless nights. I never set myself to be in the corporate world for the rest of my life and It has been five years since I left to do what I love.” “iJuba Nobkhobe is a unique and innovative company dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Ndebele people from Mpumalanga.

“Our mission is to elevate the Ndebele culture to the global stage while driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities within our district,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by N~B 🍾 (@ijuba_nobkhobe) Mtsweni said the biggest achievement so far was that they sold out the first batch of gin and tonic through their online store, campaigns and activations. But the challenge remains when it comes to the marketing budget. “We do not have enough marketing budget, so we struggle to make a great brand awareness. However, our marketing team is working hard to boost our sales revenue.