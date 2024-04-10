The secret to the natural skincare revolution revealed

When it comes to skincare, nothing beats natural ingredients. According to Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare, “African superfoods are taking the natural and organic skincare world by storm.

Superfoods are nutrient-rich foods found in nature, considered to be particularly beneficial for health in general and healthy skin, due to their high concentration of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other beneficial compounds.” Some of the ingredients that are leading the charge in the quest for radiant, healthy skin include cocoa, baobab, shea and marula. Cacao

If you thought chocolate was only edible, then you have it all wrong. Derived from the cacao bean, this superfood is packed with antioxidants, which help fight free radicals and protect the skin from environmental damage. Its natural caffeine content can stimulate circulation, reducing the appearance of dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. So don’t be shy to smudge it around your eyes and rinse it after a few minutes.

Baobab Known as the "Tree of Life", the baobab tree yields a nutrient-rich fruit that is a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals. Baobab oil is deeply moisturising and penetrates through the skin without clogging pores. Its vitamin C can brighten dull, uneven skin tones, making it look radiant and youthful.

Shea Extracted from the nuts of the African shea tree, shea butter has always been known for its moisturising and healing properties. It is packed with fatty acids and vitamins A, E, and F, thus making it the best product for long-lasting hydration. It can also help soothe irritated skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

Marula Besides creating the famous Amarula beverage, marula fruit extracts the best marula oil- renowned for its hydrating, anti-ageing and skin-rejuvenating properties. Due to its high antioxidants and omega fatty acids, marula oil helps protect the skin from free radical damage and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.