The Top 30 for Miss South Africa 2024 have been announced

The road to Miss South Africa 2024 has officially begun. On Wednesday, May 22, the Miss South Africa organisation announced the names of the ladies who made it to the Top 30. Hopefuls entered by posting their videos on social media, explaining why they think they would make the best Miss South Africa.

After receiving many entries, the number was whittled down to 30. Now they will be part of the “Crown Chasers” reality show, until only those making it to the finals are left. Gauteng is leading the pack with 14 contestants, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with four, the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga have three each, Limpopo and North West are fielding two each and the Free State and Western Cape have one each. The 2024 Miss South Africa top 30 are:

Andrea Morrison, 25, is from Durban, KZN. Morrison is a high school English teacher with a Bachelor of Education and an Honours degree from the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal. Chidimma Adetshina, 23, from Soweto, Gauteng, is a model, netball player and a Bachelor of Law student at Varsity College. Danae Kukard, 24, is from East London, Eastern Cape. She is a teacher and studied at Stellenbosch University.

Demoivre (Nolo Dee) Bjalane, 26, hails from Monsterlus in Limpopo and is a media practitioner, model and MC. She specialises in brand strategy for individuals and organisations. Denechia Lowings, 24, from Centurion in Gauteng, describes herself as hard-working and always aiming for higher outcomes, a go-getter and an independent woman who wants to help those who have the desire to become more and truly make a change in their lives, even if it seems impossible. Felicia Bajomo, 27, is from Shayandima, Thohoyandou, in Limpopo. She has a background in health education and holds a Bachelor of Social Science from the University of Cape Town, a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health from the University of Pretoria and is currently a Master’s in Public Health candidate at the University of North Carolina.

Janeke van Tonder, 23, is from a small town in the Free State called Hennenman. She has an Honours degree in Consumer Sciences and works in Johannesburg for a media monitoring company. Johaneske Pelzer, 23, is from Potchefstroom in the North West. She is a photographer with an Honours degree in Consumer Science in Fashion Retail Management from North West University. Kayla Wagg, 22, is a business owner and digital marketing student from Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Kaylan Zeelie, 21, is originally from Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, but now lives in Bloemfontein in the Free State and is pursuing an LLB at the University of the Free State. Kebalepile Ramafoko, 25, is from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga. She has a BA in Psychology and Languages and is pursuing her Honours degree. She is also a skills development facilitator passionate about sports and youth empowerment. Kirsten Khan, 26, from Johannesburg, Gauteng, is a model and has completed her studies for a diploma in architectural draughting from Damelin College.

Layla Zoubair, 29, is from Kempton Park in Gauteng and is an outgoing and outspoken individual who thrives on challenges and exploring. Lebohang Khoza, 27, comes from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, and is a performing arts teacher. She is a choreographer and actor with a BA degree in Performing Arts from the University of KwaZulu Natal. Lethaukuthula Maseko, 24, aka the “Diamond From Daveyton” describes herself as a beacon of hope and resilience.

Madri van Jaarsveld, 27, from Boksburg, Gauteng, is a newly married businesswoman with an Accounting Sciences degree from the University of Pretoria. Mia le Roux, 28, was born in Sasolburg, Free State, and raised in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape. She is a marketing manager, model and part-time BCom Marketing student. Naledi Matlakala, 24, from Midrand in Gauteng, is a BCom Law student with a BA (Psychology and Criminology) from the University of Pretoria.

Nobuhle Langa, 26, from Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga, is an audit trainee aiming to register as a Chartered Accountant. She is the founder of the Langelihle Youth Foundation, has a Bachelor of Accounting Science from Wits University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Accountancy from IAS (International Accounting Standards). Nokulunga Zungu, 29, from Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, holds a BCom Business degree and is currently doing her Honours degree at the University of South Africa. Nolene Spinks, 23, is representing Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. She says she dreams big, works hard and rests very little. She is currently working as a Montessori preschool teacher.

Nompumelelo Maduna, 28, from Rockville, in Soweto, is a marketer by profession pursuing a Master’s degree at the University of Johannesburg. She is also a saxophonist in the making. Onalenna Constantin, 26, from Potchefstroom, in North West, has many talents. She is a model, a law student, an entrepreneur and a content creator. Ontshiametse Tlhopane, 23, is an aspiring model from Protea Glen, Soweto. She has qualifications in criminology inspired by her curiosity about why crime is committed. She is also the founder of #SafeHere, an organisation she plans to use to positively impact the lives of children.

Palesa Lombard, 25, from Waverley, in Johannesburg, is a final-year medical student interested in neurological pathologies. Reinette Potgieter, 26, is from Trichardt in Mpumalanga. She has a BEd Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching degree from the University of Pretoria. Shané Maloney, 20, comes from Woodhill in Pretoria and is a BCom Marketing and Management Science student. She is also a photographer and English TEFL teacher.