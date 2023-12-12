The ultimate gift guide for different people and personalities in your life

When selecting Christmas gifts for individuals with different personalities, it's important to consider their unique tastes and interests. If you love being cosy at home, then this personalised Christmas gift guide is just for you!

We've handpicked a selection of thoughtful and delightful gifts that celebrate the joy of Yuletide. Whether you're shopping for someone who enjoys a good book or wants to enhance their home sanctuary, we've got you covered. Here are some common gift ideas for various personality types:

Sloom’s customisable memory foam pillow and duvet set Sloom’s customisable memory foam pillow and duvet Set. Picture: Supplied Give the gift of a perfect night's sleep with Sloom's memory foam pillow and duvet set. The pillow can be adjusted to the preferred height, and the luxurious cover keeps it protected and comfy. The duvet set is made of soft and sustainable cotton for ultimate comfort.

Prices start at R650 for the pillow and R1200 for the duvet set. Mooi Mirror’s mini wave mirror Mooi mirror’s mini wave mirror. Picture: Supplied Add some style to any room with Mooi Mirror's mini wave mirror. It's hand-crafted in Cape Town and offers both functionality and aesthetics.

Get it for only R550. Baskiti hanging storage basket by Elizabeth Design Baskiti Hanging Storage Basket, Elizabeth Design. Picture: Supplied. These beautiful handwoven storage baskets are not only functional but also a work of art.

They come in different sizes and are perfect for organising oner’s space. Prices start at R249 for the small Elizabeth Design. Flower basket

Flower Basket. Picture: Supplied Add a touch of beauty to the table or bedroom with Baskiti's flower basket. These tightly woven baskets are both functional and stylish. Prices start at R349 for the medium size. Pet lovers

Don't forget about your furry friends this holiday season! Picture: Pexels/Poodles 2 Doodles Don't forget about the furry friends this holiday season! Marycke Ackhurst from Hill's Pet Nutrition suggests treating them to a grooming session or baking them some healthy treats. Make sure they have a present to unwrap under the tree! The Fashionista

Consider gifting them a stylish handbag, or a trendy piece of jewellery, or buying a voucher in one of their favourite stores. Picture: Pexels/ Malcolm Garret If you have people in your life who absolutely love fashion, these individuals often appreciate clothing, accessories or beauty products. Consider gifting them a stylish handbag, or a sentimental piece of jewellery or buying a voucher in one of their favourite stores, Woolworths, Cotton On, Mr Price or H&M. The tech enthusiast

Xbox series controller. Picture: Pexels/Erik Mclean The Internet is like alcohol in some sense. It accentuates what you would do anyway , says Esther Dyson. Tech-savvy individuals may enjoy gadgets and electronics. Popular gifts for this personality type include PS5, smartwatches, headphones, or gaming consoles. Check out computer mania or Incredible stores for value added buys. The bookworm

Book lovers generally appreciate literature and reading-related gifts. Picture: Pexels/ Feyza Daştan Book lovers generally appreciate literature and reading-related gifts. Consider gifting them a best-selling novel, a personalised bookmark, or a subscription to a book club. For any books you wish to buy, try The Book Club, Exclusive Books, Loot or Takealot The foodie Book lovers generally appreciate literature and reading-related gifts. Picture: Pexels/Chimene Gaspar Food enthusiasts often enjoy culinary experiences and gourmet treats. Consider gifting them a cooking class, a gourmet food basket, or a high-quality kitchen gadget.

The best part about Yuppie Chef is they will wrap the gift for you, so you don't have to worry about wrapping up the gift yourself. The adventurer Consider gifting them a hiking backpack, camping gear, or a travel voucher for their next adventure. Picture: pexels/cottonbro studio Outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers may appreciate gifts related to travel and exploration.

Consider gifting them a hiking backpack, camping gear, or a travel voucher for their next adventure. Luckily these can be found under one roof, like Cape Union Mart. The creative soul Consider gifting them art supplies. Picture: Pexels/ Eddy Roy Artists and creative individuals often enjoy gifts that inspire their artistic pursuits. Consider gifting them art supplies, a photography workshop or a subscription to a creative magazine.

Consider gifting them a fitness tracker, workout gear, or a subscription to a fitness app. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Fitness enthusiasts may appreciate gifts that help them stay active and healthy. Consider gifting them a fitness tracker, workout gear, or a subscription to a fitness app.