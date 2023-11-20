Time Out Market Cape Town kicked off with the best culinary offerings while also sampling a taste of culture

Time Out Market Cape Town, the first of its kind on the African continent, officially opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 17, at the V&A Waterfront. This unique food and cultural market brings together the best of Cape Town under one roof, offering a curated mix of top local chefs, drinks and cultural experiences.

Time Out Market Cape Town is the latest addition of a global network of food and cultural markets, each showcasing the unique flavours and experiences of its city with a local touch. Stemming from the renowned Time Out brand, which originated in 1968 as a magazine highlighting the finest city experiences, the Market continues the legacy of over 50 years of curating the very best that cities worldwide have to offer. The other sites include New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Lisbon and Dubai.

Spanning 30,000 square feet, Time Out Market Cape Town is a vibrant space where guests can gather around communal tables to enjoy the culinary and cultural offerings. With 13 kitchens, three bars, including a dedicated wine bar, and a stage for cultural experiences, the market captures the essence of the city. Time Out Market is a place you can come on your own, with family, with friends. Picture:Roy Potterill/Supplied Russ Meyer, the general manager of Time Out Market Cape Town, expressed the team's dedication to developing and curating the market.

He said: "We offer our guests a true taste of the city and are open every day, all day so you can come for breakfast, lunch, dinner, to enjoy our cultural events or just a drink; you can come on your own, with family, with friends – it’s a vibrant, fun space and there is something for everyone." Sandy Hayek, the CEO of Time Out Market, highlighted the market's role in celebrating Cape Town's culinary and cultural talents. She said: "Time Out Market Cape Town brings a new culinary and cultural experience to Cape Town and the V&A Waterfront. We created this space to celebrate the city’s and region’s fantastic talents who proudly present Cape Town as a leading culinary and cultural hub."

The culinary line-up at the market is a testament to the its commitment to showcasing the city's diverse food scene. Food Market, Event, V&A Waterfront, Food, Time Out Magazine,Picture: Roy Potterill/Suppiled The line-up includes renowned chefs and restaurateurs who have accepted the invitation to join the market. Each offers a unique culinary experience that represents the best of Cape Town's cuisine. Among the featured chefs and their offerings are Anwar Abdullatief and Yolani Abrahams of Barakat, who offer a fresh take on traditional Cape Malay cuisine.

Chef Giorgio Nava of CARNE lets the meat do the talking in the true Italian minimalist tradition. Restaurateur and Chef Bertus Basson offers his iconic De Vrije Burger at De Vrije Burger. Chef duo Matt Van Den Berg and Carla Schulze bring How Bao Now and their Asian-inspired high-end street food. Chef Hitesh Panchal serves Indian street food with a contemporary twist at Kapoochka. Chef Vusi Ndlovu created a new concept for the market with dishes that celebrate African shisanyama heritage at MLILO.

The team behind Origin Coffee pours three of South Africa's best-loved coffee brands at NØSH CAFÉ, while the team behind The World's 50 Best nominated restaurant, FYN, bring Ramenhead to the market. Chef Peter Tempelhoff, together with Shin Takagi of the two-star Michelin restaurant Zeniya in Kanazawa, Japan, offer authentic contemporary Japanese sushi at Sushiya. Chef John van Zyl brings Elgin's best-kept secret seafood experience to Cape Town at The Melting Pot. Chef Siba Mtongana presents a modern South African deli at The Siba Deli.

Yann Rey, the founder of Unframed Ice Cream, excites foodies with their twist on classic ice cream flavours. Eugene Smith serves authentically inspired pizza from Pizza Warehouse at YARD. Restaurateur and Chef Matt Manning offers a curated selection of South Africa's fine wine through Culture Wine Bar. The Time Out Market Cape Town offers much more than just a culinary experience; it features an exciting bar program and a celebration of culture. The market also boasts a variety of local wines, beers, cocktails, mocktails, and soft drinks served at three dynamic bars.

The lively Dry Dock Bar, situated on the ground floor, is the heart of the market, offering a diverse selection of premium beverages, from cocktails and wine to non-alcoholic drinks. If craft beer is your passion, the Pumphouse Bar is a haven with twelve taps, including nine dedicated to local artisanal craft ales. And for those who are looking for a sophisticated cocktail experience, the Studio Bar, found on the mezzanine level and known as Time Out Studio, is the perfect spot.

In addition to these fantastic bars, the market offers a vibrant line-up of cultural events year-round, from jazz evenings and comedy shows to DJ sets, ensuring there's always something to look forward to. And while you're here, be sure to take in the captivating art and installations from Cape Town's own Zabalaza Art Faktory and ALFA, showcasing the city's exciting creativity. Having officially opened recently, Time Out Market Cape Town is open daily.

Opening times are: ● Sunday to Wednesday: all vendors open 11 am -10 pm; coffee and breakfast from 8 am ● Thursday to Saturday: all vendors open 11 am -11 pm; coffee and breakfast from 8 am