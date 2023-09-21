Tips on making your chicken a hot favourite on braai day and beyond Whether you always choose lean chicken breasts, make a stir for super-flavourful thighs, or simply love a crispy-skinned whole bird, there is no denying that chicken makes a truly satisfying meal.

Even though it is a firm favourite among many of us South Africans, the general manager of Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, Sean Granger states that the one meat that many get wrong cooking is chicken, as it is either over or undercooked. Below, the team at Granny Mouse share some tips on making your chicken a hot favourite on braai day and beyond. There is no denying that chicken makes a truly satisfying meal. Picture: Pexels/Tim Douglas Spatchcock chicken

Make sure you cook the chicken slowly and steady over medium coals for about 30-40 minutes. If your coals are too hot, they will just burn the outside of the bird before the inside is cooked through. Start by holding the palm of your right hand above the grid for 5 seconds. If you can manage that safely, it’s time to get cooking. If you have sufficient space on the grid, keep the main fire going on one side of the braai so that you can top up the coals as you braai.

Chicken portions Make sure the chicken is at room temperature to ensure even cooking. If the inside is still ice-cold, the outside will be done while the inside stays raw. If marinating, make sure this is done overnight. Brush off excess marinade before braaiing so that the skin can crisp up nicely. Do not cut slits into the meat to “speed up” cooking.

This will just dry it out. Use tongs to turn portions – a fork pierces the skin and dries out the meat, or enclose portions in a braai grid for easy turning. There is no denying that chicken makes a truly satisfying meal. Picture: Pexels/Omar Mahmood Chicken wings This is quick-cooking – perfect for grilling over high heat, which ensures the crispiest skin. You can braai these first while waiting for the heat of the coals to die down to cook the larger cuts of chicken.

If you can hold your hand above the grid for no more than 2-3 seconds, the coals are ready. Chicken fillets As chicken fillets are thicker on one side than the other, they should always be flattened to ensure even cooking on the braai.