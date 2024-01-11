Tobe Nwigwe partners with famous fashion brand

You cannot separate musicians from fashion. Even when they’re running errands, they always make sure their drip (outfit) is on par. American musician of Nigerian descent Tobe Nwigwe bagged a deal with the global brand Reebok.

Building upon Reebok’s long history and legacy of working with leading hip hop artists and creatives, the collaborative partnership will debut the Reebok by Chukwu collection, featuring co-designed footwear and apparel offerings starting in 2024 that will sit across fashion and lifestyle categories and further expand the brand’s footprint in the worlds of music and fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobe Nwigwe (@tobenwigwe) “I’m honoured to partner with a brand like Reebok that represents so many iconic moments in culture and possesses timeless designs that have spanned generations. “I can still vividly remember fighting with one of my best friends in middle school over who could first get their hands on the latest Question drop,” Nwigwe said.

“I’m excited to bring my point of view and join our worlds together to create something truly special.” It is no surprise that the brand has chosen to partner with Nwigwe. After all, he is a fashion icon, always dressed to the nines. Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said: “Collaborating with creatives and hip-hop artists has been an integral piece of Reebok’s heritage since we became one of the first sneaker brands to do so in the ‘90s.