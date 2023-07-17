Top 3 African superfoods to boost gut health

Incorporating African superfoods like baobab fruit powder, moringa and fonio into your diet can provide a significant boost to gut health. African superfoods have gained recognition worldwide for their exceptional nutritional value and health benefits. Among these superfoods, the baobab plant stands out for its remarkable properties in promoting gut health.

Baobab fruit powder is an astonishingly nutrient-rich superfood, providing vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fibre, and is traditionally eaten throughout Africa for a range of health benefits. Baobab powder is a nutrient-dense pulp that is extracted from baobab fruit. When the fruit is ripe, the pulp inside dries out naturally, concentrating all the nutrients into a naturally formed powder. One of the baobab’s greatest gifts is that it is one of the richest plant-based sources of calcium, containing almost four times the amount of calcium in milk, making it an excellent source of calcium for everyone, but especially children, vegans, and pregnant and post-menopausal women.

Leafy greens combat tiredness and fatigue. Picture: Charlotte Turner Unsplash Baobab powder contains: – six times as much potassium as a banana, which assists in regulating blood pH and blood pressure, and conducting nerve impulses – the highest vitamin C content of any fruit, offering four times more than an orange. It also has one of the highest antioxidant ratings.

– is an excellent source of magnesium, containing twice as much magnesium as dark leafy greens – is an exceptionally rich source of bioavailable iron. High in vitamins C, E, K, B3 and B6, potassium, calcium and magnesium, protein, and soluble dietary fibres, baobab powder is combined with moringa powder in a 75:25 ratio to provide strong immunity-building functions to protect the body from the toxic effects of stress and provides an important level of vitamin C as an antioxidant boost against infections.

This powerful combination of vitamins and minerals works to: – combat tiredness and fatigue – promote muscle growth and strong bones

– memory enhancement and cognitive health – keeping you energised, sharp and focused. Its dietary fibre provides roughage and stimulates the growth of intestinal microflora, as well as calcium, which supports the function of digestive enzymes. By reducing acidity in the gastric environment, the Baobab Moringa Super-blend acts as an anti-ulcer agent.

Moringa, also known as the “miracle tree”, is another African superfood that offers numerous health benefits. Picture: Hamed elhaei Pexels Moringa, also known as the “miracle tree”, is another African superfood that offers numerous health benefits, including promoting gut health. Moringa leaves are packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and E, calcium, iron, and potassium. These nutrients support a healthy gut lining and aid in digestion. Additionally, moringa contains anti-inflammatory compounds, such as quercetin and chlorogenic acid, which help reduce gut inflammation and support a balanced gut microbiome.

Fonio, a small grain native to West Africa, has gained attention for its nutritional profile and gut health benefits. Research indicates that fonio is naturally gluten-free and contains lower levels of anti-nutrients compared with other grains. This makes it easier to digest, reducing the likelihood of gut irritation and inflammation. Furthermore, it is a good source of dietary fibre, which promotes regular bowel movements and supports a healthy gut microbiome.

It packs essential minerals like iron, magnesium, and zinc, which are vital for maintaining a healthy gut lining and overall digestive health. Incorporating African superfoods like baobab fruit powder, moringa, and fonio into your diet can provide a significant boost to gut health. These superfoods offer an array of nutrients, antioxidants, and fibre that support a healthy gut microbiome, reduce inflammation, and aid in digestion.