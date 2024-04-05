Top 5 trending celebrity beauty treatments

When it comes to beauty, celebrities are always at the forefront of the latest trends. This is because they can afford most beauty treatments that come to the market.
Luxe Cosmetics conducted a study to reveal 2024's most sought-after celebrity beauty treatments.
RF Microneedling is topping the list of the most sought-after celebrity beauty treatments, with 166K people searching for it online. Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan's favourite beauty treatments range from $50 (R942.90) to $400 (R7,543.18).
Emsculpt Neo takes the second spot on the list with 115.1K searches. This fat-eliminating and muscle-building treatment is a bit pricey and costs $700 (R13,204.62) -$1000 (R18,863.74) per session. American actress Megan Fox is known to be an advocate of this treatment.
Led Phototherapy is number three on the list of the most sought-after celebrity beauty treatments, with 64.1K beauty enthusiasts searching for it.
Favoured by Chrissy Teigen, this treatment promotes anti-ageing effects and reduces inflammation, making it perfect for people who want to maintain a youthful look. It is one of the most affordable treatments on the list, costing $59 (R1,112.96) - $99 (R1,867.51).
Ultherapy ranks number four on the list with 63.7K searches.
Jennifer Aniston is one of the A-list celebrities using this beauty treatment, which stimulates the production of new collagen fibres in the body while costing $2300 (R43,386.60) per session, making it the most expensive on this list.
On the fifth spot is the vampire facial, with 63.6K people searching for Kardashian‘s famous facial, which boosts your skin's cell turnover and removes acne scars while costing $1900 (R35,827.64) per visit.
Source: Luxe Cosmetics