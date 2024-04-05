Top 5 trending celebrity beauty treatments

When it comes to beauty, celebrities are always at the forefront of the latest trends. This is because they can afford most beauty treatments that come to the market.

RF Microneedling is topping the list of the most sought-after celebrity beauty treatments, with 166K people searching for it online. Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan's favourite beauty treatments range from $50 (R942.90) to $400 (R7,543.18).

Emsculpt Neo takes the second spot on the list with 115.1K searches. This fat-eliminating and muscle-building treatment is a bit pricey and costs $700 (R13,204.62) -$1000 (R18,863.74) per session. American actress Megan Fox is known to be an advocate of this treatment.

Led Phototherapy is number three on the list of the most sought-after celebrity beauty treatments, with 64.1K beauty enthusiasts searching for it.