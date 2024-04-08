Top Cape Town restaurant ‘The Melting Pot’ to close its doors later this month

The Melting Pot, one of Cape Town’s most popular restaurants, will be closing its doors permanently on April 28. In a lengthy Instagram post, chef and owner John van Zyl said as they prepare to close their doors they invite patrons to join them for one last “One of Everything” meal, and to reminisce about all the good times shared around the pool.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must bid farewell to The Melting Pot restaurant at Oak Valley Estate. “After many years of serving you our signature menus and creating unforgettable memories around our tables, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently, effective 28th April 2024. “While we are saddened to say goodbye to this chapter, we want to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to every one of you who have dined with us, celebrated special occasions, and made The Melting Pot a part of your lives.

“Your loyalty and enthusiasm for our cuisine have been the driving force behind our success,” said Van Zyl. “As we prepare to close our doors, we invite you to join us for one last ‘One of Everything’ and to reminisce about all the good times shared around the pool. “Once again, we extend our heartfelt thanks for your support and friendship over the years. It has been an honour to serve you, and we will cherish the memories of our time together at The Melting Pot.

“A special thanks to the Rawbone-Viljoens for making us feel like family and letting us make this beautiful venue our home over,” he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Melting Pot (@themeltingpot_cpt) According to the restaurant’s website, the idea of opening The Melting Pot was conceived by Van Zyl when he and his partner Sage returned home from extensive travels abroad. The restaurant was born as a tiny 12-seater pop-up in 2019 in the centre of the bustling Mother City and evolved into a laid-back country experience at Oak Valley Estate in Elgin.

Van Zyl said the restaurant was a place to share their love for travel, food and culture, which came from months spent abroad exploring different countries. ​”Our aim is for diners to take home a taste that lingers and a memory that lasts - a trip around the world in one sitting,” he noted. Patrons of the restaurant have expressed shock and sadness after hearing that it will be permanently closed.

Fans of the restaurant were quick react. Hannah Lewry wrote: “The most sensational food, beautiful people, and all made with so much. I honestly have never been disappointed by a meal or a drive out to the melting pot! Such an incredible job you guys have done and wishing you the best for the future and can’t wait to see what you do next!” San Linsell wrote: “One of my all-time best (as you know), and I really hope your next venture involves a restaurant in Cape Town. That's for all the delicious food made with such passion.”