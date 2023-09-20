To many, he is known as one of the most talented photographers in Africa. But when I hear the name Trevor Stuurman, the first thing that comes to mind is fashion. I met Stuurman at AFI Fashion Week in 2017 and was immediately impressed by his style. He is the epitome of fashion and is no stranger to the GQ Best Dressed Man Of The Year Awards.

But there is more to where that comes from. Stuurman’s fashion sense was inspired by his mother, his favourite style icon. “My mother gave me the confidence to choose my clothes from an early age and shaped my style. Fashion is one of the mediums I find easy fluently express myself in,” says Stuurman. On how he puts together an outfit, he says it depends on several things but mainly the mood, destination and season.

“For example, if I’m feeling a little down, I always dress up, and, in that way, a compliment is guaranteed and I don’t have to be stuck with the idea of the sad mood I’m in.” Trevor Stuurman. Picture: Supplied. Fusing his love for fashion and photography, Stuurman is hosting his second installation of “Home Away From Home: Sunday Best Experience”. Growing up in the township, Sundays were reserved for the best clothes and that’s how the term “Sunday Best” became popular.

Seeing Stuurman continue with the culture of many black South Africans is delightful because although we dress up on any day of the week, there is that one killer outfit ranked among the “Sunday Best”. Taking place on September 24, Stuurman’s “Sunday Best” will not be just about fashion. It will also feature his long-month exhibition, "Home Away From Home", which is currently on until October 9. “Sunday Best was inspired by my solo exhibition in 2022, titled ‘A Place Called Home’. We wanted to make art more accessible and present it in a personal and experiential manner.

“This weekend, people can expect a one-of-a-kind curated Sunday experience. Music by The Muffins, Muneyi and Jimm and Tonic. A portrait studio by The Manor,” says Stuurman. Since the experience will be a combination of music, art, fashion and food, guests will be treated to a luxurious dining experience by chef Mo Moseneke. He will also facilitate an intimate encounter with his art collection, consisting of archival works installed in a domestic setting within the walls of The Trumpet on Keyes.

The Manor Space. He will take on the role of a storyteller, guiding visitors to a journey through his artistic odyssey over the years. “The art exhibited is a look into my personal art collection, and the idea behind that is to give people a look into my home and introduce the universe of The Manor that we are trying to build. “The collection does include some of my photography, such as ‘Mama Panther’, which is also currently on show at The Brooklyn Museum,” Stuurman says.