Vegan chocolate treats to sink your teeth into this Easter

Easter, a time of joy and indulgence, often leaves vegans scouring the aisles for suitable treats. But the hunt for vegan Easter chocolate need not be a challenge. This guide will navigate you through the best vegan chocolates available in the online market, ensuring no one misses out on the Easter fun.

Whether you enjoy dark chocolate or creamy vegan milk chocolate, there is a chocolate to please every palate. With the celebrations fast approaching, ProVeg recently did some market research on some of the vegan chocolate options available in South Africa. Here is a short list of some of the best vegan Easter pleasures you can get from South African shores this year.

Crème eggs. Picture: Supplied Crème eggs - Vegan Streetfood Still, a smaller manufacturer in Cape Town, Vegan Streetfood has added a classic cream egg offering to their limited desserts alongside a peppermint crisp tart and cheesecake; boasting a sweet creamy, velvety centre encased in rich, dairy-free chocolate. Available in Woodstock and Westlake outlets and their online shop. The eatery creates plant-based versions of traditional recipes and their favourite vegan dishes that they have experienced around the world.

Dark mylk with Cape sea salt - Honest Chocolate Honest Chocolate, a famous “bean to bar" artisanal chocolate company in Cape Town, has 14 vegan slabs featuring indigenous flavours such as fynbos buchu, rooibos, Cape sea salt, Kalahari salt and dried naartjie. Their slabs are made with organically produced Tanzanian cacao beans that they roast, grind and temper in their Woodstock production kitchen.

AFRIKOA is committed to eradicating unfair labour practices pervasive throughout the cocoa supply chain. Picture: Claire Gunn Oat milk chocolate drops - AFRIKOA Gone are the days when Switzerland was the only maker of the finest chocolate. AFRIKOA is committed to eradicating unfair labour practices pervasive throughout the cocoa supply chain and to positively impacting the narrative of Africa. With a bevy of vegan offerings padding their already extensive selection of slabs, drops, truffles and bonbons; their products are second to none.

Coconut white chocolate - Rrraw Rrraw is a new craft chocolate company based in Johannesburg that uses ingredients sourced from all over the continent. Certified organic, their beans are sustainably obtained from Uganda and their range includes over a dozen tasty vegan options. Chocolate dipped macadamia nuts. Picture: Supplied Chocolate dipped macadamia nuts - House of Macadamias

South Africa is the world’s largest producer of macadamia nuts. Naturally rich and creamy, macadamias are a nutrient-dense superfood, superior in taste and health benefits. House of Macadamias sources its ingredients from over 90 independent local farms. Their large catalogue of products serves keto, paleo, vegan and non-dairy needs. Aardvark dark chocolate - NOVA Chocolate

Johannesburg-based NOVA chocolate creates exquisite sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan cocoa products with no artificial colourants or modified starch. If you have food sensitivities, this is almost certainly your best option. Vegan and diabetic-friendly, each bar is surprisingly decadent and satisfying. If you are looking into baking your own chocolate treat, pastry chef Beukes has shared one of her favourite vegan recipes that you can try this Easter.

Vegan caramel chocolate almond fudge bars. Picture: Supplied Vegan caramel chocolate almond fudge bars Yields: 24 bars Ingredients

Caramel fudge bars ¾ cup flaxseed ¾ cup hemp seeds

1 ½ cups raw almonds 1 ½ cups rolled oats (gluten-free) 600g Medjool dates, pitted and quartered

3 tsp vanilla extract Pinch salt Chocolate almond topping

¾ cup raw almonds 6 tbsp unrefined coconut oil 6 tbsp rice malt syrup

¾ tsp vanilla essence 1 cup cocoa powder Method

Caramel fudge Line a loaf tin with baking paper and set it aside. Add the flaxseed and hemp seeds to a high-speed blender and blend until the seeds are of fine consistency.

Add almonds and rolled oats and blend until they too are a fine consistency. Add dates, vanilla, and salt and blend until everything comes together and looks like fudge. Press the mixture evenly into the pan, then refrigerate while making the chocolate topping.

Chocolate almond topping Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Place the almonds on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Bake for 8 minutes or until slightly brown – the almonds will smell nutty when they are done. Allow almonds to cool.

Once cooled, chop into small pieces and set aside. Add coconut oil, rice malt syrup, and vanilla into a saucepan on low heat. Take off the heat and whisk in cocoa powder until smooth. Pour this over the refrigerated caramel layer and spread evenly. Sprinkle over chopped almonds.