WATCH: Beyoncé shares her haircare routine

Whoever said Beyoncé was not active on the internet lied – the singer is always lurking there. Yes, she might not be responsible for her social media accounts, but she does check what people say about her. For a long time, there has been a debate about her hair. While some people knew that she had beautiful hair under those wigs, others believed she didn’t, hence she wore wigs to hide her natural hair.

Following the successful launch of her haircare range, Cécred, the multi-award-winning singer felt compelled to share her haircare routine and set the record straight once and for all. “Now that Cecred is known for the quality of work it does for your hair, I think it’s about time I show you all what it does for my hair,” she said in a video, in which she washes her hair with Cécred products. “The stigma and misconception that people who wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair. That’s bullsh*t because it ain't nobody’s business.

“I get back to my hair, I like to blow dry my hair on medium heat because I try to stay away from as much heat as possible and use the old-school pressing comb. I’ve chosen colour over perm or relaxers.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by CÉCRED (@cecred) Now that everybody knows that Beyoncé has beautiful hair, detractors are trying to shame her by saying her products are not as good as she claims. “I don't think the problem is Beyoncé’s hair 'cause we know she has good hair like her mama and Solange … As a black woman, I don't think this product can fix anything on my hair …