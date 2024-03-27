WATCH: Every meal should have these three things, according to a food expert

When it comes to keeping your gut healthy, water is a great start, but there is more to it than that. To help us make the most of what we see in the supermarkets, Professor Tim Spector says there are three things he does to feed his gut microbes – and you can do so as well.

The author of “Food for Life: Your Guide to the New Science of Eating Well” has explained how plants are filled with defence chemicals called polyphenols. While they may be great at adding colour, they have many benefits to your health and it is not something we should overlook. Spector says there are three principles he keeps in mind to ensure that he is feeding his gut microbes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Spector MD FRCP OBE (@tim.spector) He explained in a short video on Instagram: “My three basic principles when constructing a gut-friendly meal. The first is our friend polyphenols. These defence chemicals in plants give them their bright colour and often slightly bitter interesting tastes. “And second is to think about fibre and all that range of beans, lentils, etcetera. “The third principle is to always try and add a little bit of fermented food. I try to put it all together, just trying to think, have I really maximised the number of plants so that it adds up to my total goal for the week of getting towards 30 plants?”

Here’s a quick breakdown of Spector’s principles. Make sure you are getting plenty of fibre. Picture: Pexels/Lunch Meal Fruits Add plenty of polyphenols Spector says these are “a type of defence chemical in plants which gives them their bright colour and bitter taste”. As well as protecting plants, polyphenols feed your “good gut” bacteria and limit the growth of bad bacteria.

Make sure you are getting plenty of fibre According to the scientist, many adults are not getting enough fibre. He recommends consuming nuts, seeds, whole grains, pulses, beans, fruits and vegetables to up your fibre. Add fermented foods to your diet

Spector says that the trick with fermented foods is to have them little and often. For him, this means mixing kefir into salad dressings, adding sauerkraut and kimchi to sandwiches, salads, and on the sides of soups and stews. He says research has found that, including fermented foods can increase your gut microbiome diversity. What else should you eat to keep your gut healthy? Below are some of the foods to eat for a healthy digestive system.

Apples are a good fruit for gut health as they are rich in fibre and prebiotics. Picture: Pexels/John Finkelstein Garlic The key to most delicious meals, garlic isn’t just good for the taste-buds – it is potentially good for the gut, too. Some studies have shown that garlic helps with the growth of bifidobacteria in the gut. Black beans

Whether in a soup, as a dip, or as a side dish, beans are one of the best gut foods which are loaded with protein and fibre. Not everyone tolerates beans the same way, so if they are difficult for you to digest, try soaking them overnight and you might be able to tolerate it a little better. Try adding them to a scrambled-egg breakfast burrito for an extra protein kick.