WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's butter chicken with tomato sauce fails to impress foodies

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay doesn’t hold back when it is about him judging a dish, be it offline or online. His Instagram page is filled with videos that show him sharing his reviews of dishes cooked by foodies.

However, in a recent turn of events, the chef found himself on the receiving end of criticism after he shared a video that showed him making the ever-popular butter chicken with tomato sauce as one of his ingredients. Sharing the video on Instagram, the British chef spilled the secrets to his special butter chicken recipe, calling it a “curry in a hurry”. The chef starts by marinating the succulent chicken pieces with salt and an array of spices. Adding a smidge of yoghurt, he mixes the concoction uniformly.

Pouring oil into a separate pan, he mixes chopped onions, sliced ginger, cardamom, cut-up red chillies and minced coriander before stir-frying them with two butter cubes and more masala. He then drizzles a good amount of tomato sauce into the mixture to prepare the gravy and adds a generous quantity of milk, before cooking it. Next, Ramsay pours the ingredient-rich gravy into the mixer for a smooth and thick blend before cooking the chicken in it. Ahead of serving the hot-and-spicy tomato sauce-infused butter chicken, he drops grated lemon extract and three additional butter cubes into the mix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) The clip has garnered over two million views and many comments. While some said that they find the dish “acceptable”, a few suggested ways in which it could be prepared better. A few, however, were not at all impressed. “Obviously, this is nowhere perfect, but if you only have 15 minutes to cook at home, it’s good enough,” wrote one user. “Everything was fine until he said tomato sauce,” added another.

“Add cashew nut paste to make it creamy. Skip ketchup. At least burn a charcoal in the end and cover it,” commented a third. “Tomato sauce? Lemon zest? I guess that’s a different version of the dish, not butter chicken. Not close,” expressed a fourth. Amidst all the recent backlash, Ramsay is winning hearts online with a kind gesture. The chef recently granted one of his fan’s wishes.

Madison Baloy, who has reportedly been diagnosed with stage-four terminal cancer, wanted to meet Ramsay, and the chef, moved by Baloy’s journey, responded with a video post on Instagram mentioning that he would meet her in person. Ramsay’s actions were a dream come true for the young girl. The restaurateur flew Baloy and her friend to Miami for dinner at his restaurant, Hell's Kitchen.