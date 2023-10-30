WATCH: How cute is this cobra taking a bath?

Once in a while, the laws of nature can be defied and you find friendship in the oddest places.
Snake breeder and content creator Brandon-Lee Steenberg has taken to TikTok and shared a video of a cobra taking a bath.
The video captioned “Splish splash the cobra was taking a Bath…. 😏👀😅” has received more than 11M views on TikTok and credited to Chris Sweet.
@brandonleesteenberg Splish splash the cobra was taking a Bath.... 😏👀😅#SAMA28 credits to chris_sweets!! #worldcup #2023rugbyworldcup #kingcobra #cute #wash #reptile #venemous ♬ Lil Boo Thang - Paul Russell
In the video, the cobra can be seen being sprayed with a hose, showing that it’s much easier to give a snake a shower than a dog.
The snake is seen sitting still during the shower and, after being sprayed down, the handler then gently pets the snake on its back.
Of course, TikTok users weighed in on the remarkable video.
A user, Cyrptid, said: “Snakes look so damn funny when they’re just sitting there contemplating if they like what’s happening or not.”
Another user, Jericho_Reads, said: “Pushing the cobra with the hose like you would with a dog jumping on you is wild 😂😅”
Kylie Black said: “Its fangs look like they’ve been taken out 🥺.”
To which, Steenberg responded: “Won’t practise that on any of my Snakes ever!!”
Another user, Jin Shin, commented: “King cobras are the most intelligent snakes. They have certain characteristics that cannot be seen from other snakes.
“King cobras can recognize their handlers and can build their own nest. I think the snake was not that aggressive cuz it recognized its owner. Just sharing 😂.”