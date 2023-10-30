WATCH: How cute is this cobra taking a bath?

Once in a while, the laws of nature can be defied and you find friendship in the oddest places. Snake breeder and content creator Brandon-Lee Steenberg has taken to TikTok and shared a video of a cobra taking a bath.

Of course, TikTok users weighed in on the remarkable video. A user, Cyrptid, said: “Snakes look so damn funny when they’re just sitting there contemplating if they like what’s happening or not.” Another user, Jericho_Reads, said: “Pushing the cobra with the hose like you would with a dog jumping on you is wild 😂😅”

Kylie Black said: “Its fangs look like they’ve been taken out 🥺.” To which, Steenberg responded: “Won’t practise that on any of my Snakes ever!!” Another user, Jin Shin, commented: “King cobras are the most intelligent snakes. They have certain characteristics that cannot be seen from other snakes.