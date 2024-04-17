WATCH: Lady Du expands her beauty brand

South African musician Lady Du is building a long-lasting brand for herself and there’s no going back. Aside from music, Lady Du launched Wawala Beauty in 2023. This year, she’s working on expanding her beauty brand by launching a second franchise.

Taking to social media, she said the money she made from her music gigs was what she used to build her beauty brand. “Keep streaming my music, keep booking me. I’m building my second franchise. I’m not quiet, I’m just building a legacy WAWALABEAUTY 2 loading. I’m a Kasi girl, this franchise means so much to me because it’s in the area I grew up in,” she wrote on Instagram. “Building and securing our future. You see I wasn’t quiet I’m just busy working 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 new music dropping soon!!!! I’ve employed 32 people so far, we are adding more in a month’s time 🙏🙏🙏🙏‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ God is good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) Her followers commended her for doing such a fantastic job because by building her brand, she is not only doing it for herself but also empowering others by creating jobs. “Keep changing your world one random at a time!!! Thank you for all that, you are contributing to making South Africa better,” commented @sibumabena. Another follower, @comfortmcmedy, said: “This is major, you are solving a problem, you are creating jobs, and I have so much respect for you.”