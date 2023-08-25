WATCH: Luxurious Asian restaurant and bar TANG set to launch in Dubai

TANG, the luxury Asian restaurant and bar that has taken South Africa by storm, is set to launch in Dubai at the prestigious Palace Downtown in Dubai Hotel later this year. Curated by renowned hospitality entrepreneur Nicky van der Walt, TANG Dubai will be the first international export of the acclaimed South African hospitality portfolio that includes TANG Sandton, which launched in Johannesburg in 2021, followed by TANG V&A Waterfront, which opened in Cape Town in 2022.

TANG is set to launch in Dubai later this year at the prestigious Palace Downtown in Dubai Hotel. Picture: Supplied Taking to Instagram, the team wrote: “It is with immense pride that we announce an exciting new chapter in the TANG dynasty, and the next step in the evolution of the brand we so love – The incomparable city of Dubai will soon play host to the latest member of the TANG family. “Situated in the epic Downtown, with iconic views of the Burj Khalifa and Fountains, an unforgettable experience is coming soon. “Thank you to everyone who has supported us in this epic journey so far. It is because of you we are able to embark on this new and exciting adventure, and we look forward to bringing our high-energy, casual fine dining experience to Dubai soon!”

TANG Dubai will offer guests a sensory dining experience inspired by contemporary Japanese izakaya and the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong, while boasting glittering views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and magnificent Dubai Fountains. In a media statement, founder and owner of MIRAMAR Collection Nicky van der Walt said Dubai was the most logical evolution and next step in their brand story. Van der Walt said that although they have been approached a few times by various landlords, it was important for the flagship of their international expansion to match the iconic locations of both their sister restaurants.