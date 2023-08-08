WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo gives away clothes that no longer fit

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is doing a wardrobe change. The “The Masked Singer” judge shared with his five million followers on Instagram that since he’s gained weight and most of his clothes no longer fit, he will give them away to make space for new garments. “Time for a new wardrobe coz (because) wow. Kubi (it’s bad). But to be honest, I’m loving my weight gain. It’s just that it’s costly. I’m gonna (going to) donate to some size 28/30 young men out there. Happy Xmas,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) People flooded his comments section, picking the items they would love from Mhlongo’s wardrobe. However, there was a teacher who asked for the clothes on behalf of her destitute learners. “Good day, Somizi. I am a Grade 12 teacher at Groenvlei High School in Lansdowne. I have a learner in my class, Simphiwe Phango, who is in dire need of assistance for his matric ball.

“He currently lives in Khayelitsha with his sister Lolwethu Phango who is unemployed. He lost his mother and grandmother in 2021 (10 March 2021 and 04 January 2021). “He has no one else to go to for financial assistance. He wears a size 30 and a size nine shoe size. Every and any assistance shall be greatly appreciated,” wrote Veroneque le Roux. Her comment received over 700 likes and people kept on tagging Mhlongo to make sure he doesn’t miss it.

Others suggested that instead of giving out clothes to individuals, Mhlongo should consider opening a clothing bank. “Maybe open a clothing bank for your pre-loved clothing and empower young men when they go for job interviews, business meetings for start-ups or matric dance. “They can come and get free clothing from your clothing bank. A clothing boost will go a long way,” said @basetsana_masehla.