WATCH: This podcast series is set to serve up an insider’s look at South Africa’s restaurant industry

With the ability to listen wherever, whenever, podcasts have taken over. Of course, food bloggers, chefs, and restaurant insiders have jumped on the trend, building platforms to talk about their favourite parts of the food world. From celebrity interviews to science experiments, these creators offer relatable stories and commentary and build strong relationships with their audiences. Joining the many food storytellers to launch their own channel is Steve Steinfeld, who is popularly known as The Joburg Foodie.

In partnership with Stella Artois, Steinfeld has launched “After Service with Steve”, a new three-part online video series and podcast that is set to serve up an insider’s look at South Africa’s restaurant industry. The series will offer a rare glimpse into the personal stories, inspirations, challenges, and aspirations of the country’s top chefs. The teaser sees Steinfeld travelling South Africa, with stops in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, and even Hilton in the Natal Midlands, as he sits down with some of the country’s most exciting chefs for these culinary conversations.

Steinfeld said having spent the better part of the last 10 years covering the restaurant industry, he has been fortunate enough to cross paths with the top talent the industry has to offer. "What I have always enjoyed most about these culinary encounters are not necessarily the meals or the dishes – though they certainly have been memorable – but rather the conversations and discussions which we have had once service has come to a close. "I am really excited to now be sharing these conversations with my audience," he said.