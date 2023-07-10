Watch: Woman achieves desired hourglass shape using sellotape

People will do anything to look beautiful, even if it makes them feel uncomfortable. Those obsessed with beauty will tell you that “beauty is pain”. An unknown woman has been trending on social media for using sellotape to look slimmer.

She says she saw the trick from another woman, who always has an hourglass shape, and when she asked her how she maintains such a beautiful figure, the lady told her about sellotape. Out of curiosity, the woman decided to tuck her stomach using sellotape and succeeded in getting her desired shape. “I started wrapping the sellotape all over my body on my stomach. I wrapped it around until I got the desired result. I thought I was going to feel some sort of pain, but I did not.

“It was smooth. Yes, I have waist trainers and body shapers, but those are always tight when I wear them. But this one is so comfortable, I wasn’t feeling any kind of pain,” she said. After the sellotape, she wrapped her stomach with masking tape to make it tighter and intact. This is so unnecessary pic.twitter.com/lkYRBCAx5a — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) July 5, 2023 She explained that tucking her stomach with tape is better because it allows her a contoured body shape without having to do liposuction.

Some may think she’s crazy for doing that, but celebrities do it. We have people like Kim Kardashian, who would do anything to have an hourglass figure. If she’s not wearing super-tight clothes that prohibit her from sitting down, she’s wearing a sellotape outfit. Remember the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week 2022 Fall show last year when she wore a tape and couldn’t even walk properly? Yeap, so I guess sellotaping your body to get a desired shape isn’t such a bad thing after all, just make sure you can breathe.