WATCH: Woman details how she was stuck with R30K restaurant bill after her date walked out after eating dessert

First dates are not always easy to navigate as both you and your date are still trying to learn things about one another and figuring out whether you are a good match.
In a TikTok video, a woman has shared her worst date story, and it is a shocker.
Natalie Joy told of how her date dashed off after dessert and left her to foot a $1,600 (R30 000) bill – and as you can imagine, people are pretty outraged.
Joy explained: “I went on a date… this guy asked me out on a date maybe 20 times. Finally, I was like ‘sure’”.
When they got to the restaurant, Joy said her date was eager to try out a few different things on the menu and so they ordered ‘one of every appetiser’ and an entrée dish.
She continued: “And then he’s like, ‘It’s time for dessert.’
“And I’m like: ‘Honestly, I’m so stuffed, I’ve never been so full. I am good’. He’s like: ‘No, no… let’s get dessert’.”
Under pressure from her date, she accepted the offer of another course, and they both ate it.
Then, Joy’s dining companion went to take a phone call, only to completely disappear.
“He does not come back for 20 minutes. And I’m like, ‘I wonder what the phone call is about?’ so I get up and go outside and he’s gone,” she recalled.
“I have not seen or heard from that man ever since. He has blocked me on every social media – the bill was literally $1,600.”
@nickviall Rumor has it, he’s still on the phone... (Better Date Than Never is LIVE every Thursday at 9pm ET on Amp) #podcast #dating #relationships #pregnant #pregnancy #firstdate #datinghorrorstory ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya
People in the comment section sympathised with her.
“That’s quite a horror story,” said one person.
“I would have paid for my half and said sorry to the restaurant and gave his info to them. That’s so messed up,” said someone else.
A third wrote: “The way I would’ve literally taken him to small claims.”
As a fourth commented: “Now I feel better about all the wild dates I’ve been on.”
You can read the latest Food digimag here.