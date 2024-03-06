Wearing a condom is no longer negotiable

While there are many forms of contraception, condoms are among the most commonly used in sexual relationships. Healthcare provider Affinity Health said condoms are effective in several ways.

“In a world where intimacy is an essential part of many relationships, it’s crucial to prioritise safe sex practices,” CEO Murray Hewlett said. “Condoms, which have existed for almost 170 years, stand out as one of the most reliable means of achieving this objective.” Hewlett has listed the many benefits of using condoms:

Protection against STIs The most critical reason to use condoms is their effectiveness in preventing the transmission of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). “Condoms act as a barrier, preventing direct contact between genital fluids, skin, or mucous membranes, which can transmit diseases such as HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis and herpes.”

Practising safe sex with condoms reduces the risk of contracting or spreading these infections, he said. HIV prevention Condoms are particularly effective in reducing the risk of HIV transmission during sexual intercourse.

“HIV is a virus that targets the immune system and may progress to AIDS if not treated,” Hewlett said. Regular use of condoms, regularly and properly, may dramatically lower the risk of developing or transmitting HIV, he said. Unplanned pregnancy prevention

Condoms are a reliable method of contraception, helping to prevent unintended pregnancies. And whether you are in a committed relationship, casually dating, or exploring new connections, condoms offer an accessible and effective way to avoid unwanted parenthood when not desired. Dual protection

Condoms provide dual protection by preventing both unwanted pregnancies and STIs. “This unique feature makes condoms a versatile and essential tool for anyone engaging in sexual activity.” Condoms ensure an individual and partner are protected from multiple potential risks simultaneously.

Easy access and availability Condoms are widely accessible and available at pharmacies, health clinics, supermarkets and online retailers. Affordability and convenience makes it easier to stock up and have it readily available when it is needed.

Condom variety Condoms come in various sizes, materials, and styles, catering to diverse preferences and needs. “From latex to polyurethane, ribbed to flavoured, there is a condom type for almost every situation.”

Hewlett believes that exploring different condom options can enhance your sexual experiences, while ensuring protection. Empowerment and responsibility Using condoms in a relationship demonstrates a commitment to sexual health and responsibility.

“It empowers both partners to take an active role in protecting themselves and each other,” said Hewlett, adding that open and honest communication about condom use fosters trust and mutual respect. Reduces anxiety and stress Practising safe sex with condoms can significantly reduce anxiety and stress associated with the potential consequences of unprotected intercourse.

“Knowing that you are taking precautions to preserve your health and well-being can lead to more relaxed and enjoyable intimate experiences.” Minimal side effects Unlike hormonal birth control methods, condoms have minimal side effects.

“They do not alter hormone levels, making them suitable for individuals who may not tolerate hormonal contraceptives well. “Condoms also have no long-term impact on fertility.” Versatile application