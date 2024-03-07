Wedding food trends to look forward to

As the wedding industry evolves, so too do the food trends that come with it. In South Africa, there are plenty of delicious and creative wedding food options emerging that will leave your guests talking long after the wedding is over.

From comfort food to zero-proof cocktails and more unconventional options, we did some research and found some of the latest wedding food trends for 2024. Comfort foods are taking over the wedding food world. Picture: Momo King Comfort food Comfort foods are taking over the wedding food world. Couples are infusing their menus with nostalgic, comforting dishes that hold a special place in their hearts.

These may include family recipes, regional specialities or childhood favourites. Guests will savour the sentimental connection while enjoying a delicious meal. Give your guests an inside view into your and your partner’s upbringing or the culinary landscape, with mouthwatering bites. Dessert stations

Dessert stations are another trend that is becoming increasingly popular for those with a sweet tooth. The idea is to offer guests a variety of puddings that they can help themselves to. This includes everything from classic desserts such as crème brûlée, cheese boards, tarts and chocolate brownies to more unconventional options such as doughnuts, cheesecake, colourful macarons, dessert pops on sticks, sorbets and make-your-own ice cream or gelato stations. Dessert stations are a fun way to give guests a sweet treat and offer a fun and interactive experience.

Since more and more individuals are taking an interest in their health and well-being, zero-proof cocktails (beverages made without alcohol) are becoming a staple at weddings. Picture: Pexels/Engin Akyurt Zero-proof cocktails Since more and more individuals are taking an interest in their health and well-being, zero-proof cocktails (beverages made without alcohol) are becoming a staple at weddings. At your wedding, you can either host a dry affair if it complements your lifestyle or supplement your selection of booze with non-alcoholic alternatives to cater to each of your guests.

Plant-based menus Plant-based food is also on the rise. Couples are moving away from menus that accommodate only some guests and require special dietary exceptions to be made. Instead, couples who value inclusivity are moving toward creating menus that anticipate needs and prevent the need for dietary exceptions. For example, to-be-weds with lots of vegan guests may choose to lean into a fully plant-based menu and work with a well-versed caterer instead of letting the vegan options be an overlooked afterthought.

Street food is gaining popularity at weddings. Picture: Brett Jordan Street food Street food is gaining popularity at weddings. The culinary style draws inspiration from the diverse offerings of food trucks and stalls found on the streets of cities worldwide. The idea is to offer guests a variety of dishes that they can enjoy while mingling with other guests.

Many favourite street food choices include tacos, barbecue pulled pork bao buns, burgers, and pizzas. Street food is a great way to bring a fun and casual atmosphere to your wedding and allows guests to try a variety of different dishes. It has become popular at festival-style events and is often served as late-night food or snacks to keep the party going late into the night. Farm-to-table dinners

With an increased interest in health and sustainability, couples are also going for farm-to-table menus for their wedding receptions. This type of cuisine includes locally sourced food from farmers and producers, which leads to fresher, more nutrient-dense dishes. When deciding on the right caterer for your affair, remember to vet the vendor by asking where the ingredients will be coming from. Make sure that they use only locally sourced produce.