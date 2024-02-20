What did you wish you knew before 30? Women share their tips on how to navigate the turbulent 20s

“At 30, you’re old enough to look back, and young enough to look forward.” – Unknown Oh, the roller-coaster ride of your twenties – it’s like the awkward adolescence of adulthood!

Now, I may be a bit past my early twenties, but trust me, I’ve been through enough to know that it can be a wild ride. That’s why I’ve put together a little guide to help you navigate this crazy, wonderful time in your life. It’s not a one-size-fits-all kind of thing because we all have different situations and experiences. Some of the stuff in this guide might not apply to everyone and that’s cool. We all find our own ways to make things work and find our own version of success.

Here’s the thing – you don’t have to be the next big shot or the ultimate hustler. What matters is that you’re comfortable and happy with where you’re at. It’s okay if things take time and it’s okay to change your mind or keep pushing forward. The most important thing is to find your own path and do what feels right for you. Now, let’s talk about something that's been making waves on TikTok – the #girlssupportgirls movement.

What matters is that you’re comfortable and happy with yourself. Picture: Seta/TikTok screenshot It’s all about celebrating platonic love and sisterhood and it's been spreading like wildfire. I’m drawn to this because, let’s be real, who wouldn’t want a big sister to lean on? It’s a refreshing shift from the old-school idea that women are always in competition with each other. This movement is more than just a passing trend – it’s a powerful reminder of the strength and support that can be found in female friendships and mentorship. It’s a testament to the changing attitudes of women, who are rewriting the rules of what it means to live a fulfilling life.

One TikTok creator, Seta, started a thread called, "Girls under age 30 ask questions, women 30+ answer them". It's become a virtual haven for support and wisdom." The thread has racked up over 1.2 million likes and counting, and the comment section is a far cry from the usual online battleground. In fact, one user described it as "like a big hug".