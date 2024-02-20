What did you wish you knew before 30? Women share their tips on how to navigate the turbulent 20s

“At 30, you’re old enough to look back, and young enough to look forward.” – Unknown
Oh, the roller-coaster ride of your twenties – it’s like the awkward adolescence of adulthood!
Now, I may be a bit past my early twenties, but trust me, I’ve been through enough to know that it can be a wild ride. That’s why I’ve put together a little guide to help you navigate this crazy, wonderful time in your life.
It’s not a one-size-fits-all kind of thing because we all have different situations and experiences. Some of the stuff in this guide might not apply to everyone and that’s cool.
We all find our own ways to make things work and find our own version of success.
Here’s the thing – you don’t have to be the next big shot or the ultimate hustler. What matters is that you’re comfortable and happy with where you’re at.
It’s okay if things take time and it’s okay to change your mind or keep pushing forward. The most important thing is to find your own path and do what feels right for you.
Now, let’s talk about something that's been making waves on TikTok – the #girlssupportgirls movement.
It’s all about celebrating platonic love and sisterhood and it's been spreading like wildfire.
I’m drawn to this because, let’s be real, who wouldn’t want a big sister to lean on? It’s a refreshing shift from the old-school idea that women are always in competition with each other.
This movement is more than just a passing trend – it’s a powerful reminder of the strength and support that can be found in female friendships and mentorship. It’s a testament to the changing attitudes of women, who are rewriting the rules of what it means to live a fulfilling life.
One TikTok creator, Seta, started a thread called, “Girls under age 30 ask questions, women 30+ answer them”. It’s become a virtual haven for support and wisdom.“
The thread has racked up over 1.2 million likes and counting, and the comment section is a far cry from the usual online battleground. In fact, one user described it as “like a big hug”.
@theashleygraham Some words of wisdom for you💡Thank you @The Ancient Ancestress ♬ Neo soul, R & B, chill out(986163) - dama
This is what netizens had to say:
- Not every profound relationship we encounter in our lives will necessarily be romantic. Love can take many forms, one of which is platonic love.
- Take pictures of yourself now. You’ll look back at them with much kinder eyes one day. 36 year old here❤️
- 58 here. Whatever you dream of doing: travel, go dancing, be brave, DO IT NOW. It creates a strong base for future you. By the way, it’s WONDERFUL on this side! Hope you get to be here one day.💕
- He’s not going to turn around one day and realize how amazing you are. If he doesn’t want to be with you now, don’t waste years hoping he will come around, find what really makes you happy
- If you want good friends, BE the friend you want your friends to be. And witness the power of reciprocity.
- Be nicer to your mom, she is just a girl growing up too.
- If sex is bad or uncomfortable, SPEAK ON IT! Do not be embarrassed. It is your body, your time, your pleasure.
- Time doesn’t heal all wounds, but time teaches you how to carry them. Each day the weight gets a little bit lighter. It’ll be ok 🖤
- I'm 48 and I wish I would have been as kind to myself as I am to strangers.
- YOU ARE NOT BEHIND!
- 38 child free. Don’t let anyone pressure you to have kids. It’s not something you can give back it’s forever.
- There’s a quote that says “Travel alone, you’ll meet yourself”. and it’s true. Pack your bags and go for adventures, you don’t need anyone to join you.
World-renowned model Ashley Graham shared her perspective on the viral thread by tagging the creator with her own perspective, she said: “Never be stingy with compliments! If you notice something you like, point it out.”
“When a friend is upset, ask, ‘Do you want to talk about it or be distracted from it'.”