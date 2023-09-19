What to expect at SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 24 Collections

In a month, fashion lovers will be treated to another season of South African Fashion Week. Taking place at the Mall of Africa from October 19 to 21, SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 24 Collections will present over 30 designers from across Africa, followed by the Trade Show and showroom on October 22 and 23, sponsored by Mr Price, the Mall of Africa, Cruz Vodka, Isuzu and Carlton Hair.

All eyes will be on the Mr Price Scouting Menswear Competition designers, who will be making their SA Fashion Week debut. “Each of the nine designers in the Mr Price Scouting Menswear Competition, including the new signatures showing their first collections, as well as more established brands such as Helon Melon, Bam Collective, Munkus, Michael Ludwig and industry stalwarts such as Black Coffee, Rubicon and Ephymol consider their garments as unique collector’s items to be treasured over time,” says Lucilla Booyzen, the director of SA Fashion Week. The nine designers who are part of the Mr Price Scouting Menswear competition are: African Renaissance Designs, Bash Studios, Czene.24, D’kock, HLS, Nhlanhla Masemola, Sinchui, Toro Meraki and Watermelon.

“The talent we’ve seen leading to the Mr Price Scouting Menswear show echoes the exciting evolution in men’s design right now. “We’re experiencing a shift in the approach and mood, and we can’t wait for everyone to witness what SA’s upcoming designers will be sending down the runway,” says Mr Price managing director Kevin Smith. Additionally, the retailer will also launch its “Modern Romance Collection” celebrating local design.

All designers showcasing this season are expected to reveal sustainable collections using up-cycled materials, higher quality low carbon fabrication and gender-fluid garments. Student designers will also get an opportunity to showcase their talents through collaborations. “The power of collaboration to amplify the impact of the seasonal event will be much in evidence again.