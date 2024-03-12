What to wear at your pre-wedding events

Although the gown is usually the centre of attention, there is more to a wedding than that. And while the wedding day is the most important, the pre-events should not be taken lightly. That is why when you’re planning on getting married, you must make sure that you serve all the looks until the last day (wedding day), and here’s how.

Bachelorette party At your bachelorette party, you have to look your best. In some cultures, brides are not allowed to wear pants on their wedding day, so the best day to rock pants is at the bachelorette party. High-waisted wide-leg pants in cream and a formal cropped top or corset will do the trick. That way, you’ll look both stylish and elegant.

These high-waisted lace pants are perfectly elegant for your bachelorette party. Bridal shower For this event, a mini-dress will do. However, avoid a figure-hugging dress as it will look like you’re going to the club. Something flowing, like a skater or tulle dress is best. Don’t forget a little veil or a crown for that extra flair. A flowy white dress is perfect for the bridal shower. Picture: Loulette Bride Rehearsal dinner

Depending on the theme of your wedding, this is when you give people a glimpse of what to expect, without giving away too much. A long dress will do because you may still have to rehearse a few dance moves after dinner, so you want to make sure that you’ll be able to move around freely. A long dress that you can dance in is best for the rehearsal dinner. After-party

The after-party will be a party for two, so you want to wear something sexy. Opt for sexy lingerie and a matching satin gown and accessories, with stockings, for a more daring look. Do this, and you’ll have a wedding to remember. You can also wear a super-short lace jumpsuit to the after-party. And lastly, make sure all your outfits are accompanied by stunning comfortable shoes. It’s best to wear the heels a day before the actual event to get used to them.