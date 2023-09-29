It’s World Meat Free Week! Whether it is for environmental reasons, in support of animal rights or simply to explore a new kind of lifestyle, lots of people are giving up their steaks and fried chicken this World Meat Free Week, which started on September 24 and runs until September 30.

Some people wanting to reduce their meat intake opt for a vegetarian or vegan diet. They however are very much the minority. For those of us who care about our food and our environment, but love meat, it is still possible to do our bit. Thankfully, we do not need to go full-on and cut out meat entirely. Simply reducing the amount of meat in our diet will have a significant impact, both on the environment and our health.

If you are not quite sure where to start, here are three key approaches to cutting back while keeping your meals filling and flavourful. Add more grains, pulses or vegetables to your plate instead of meat. Picture: Pexels/Mustafa Türkeri Add grains and vegetables to your meaty meals The easiest way to eat less meat is to eat more of something else, that makes sense right?

Add more grains, pulses or vegetables to your plate instead of meat – you will get used to eating less meat and better at eating a higher volume of plant-based foods. Look for flavour makers You may miss the umami that meat offers (like the lip-smacking quality of grilled pork), but you can get that same effect by relying on meatless sources of umami.

You might be surprised what a bit of soy sauce or tomato paste can do for flavour. Add a Parmesan rind to a pot of soup for a savoury kick. Try olives and capers to brighten vegetarian dishes. Get creative with tofu. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson Get creative with tofu