World Pasta Day: 6 spots to visit to curb your carb cravings

Carb lovers of South Africa rejoice – October 25 is World Pasta Day, meaning you can indulge as much as you like without judgement. We have been eating pasta for years and years but this saucy day to celebrate all things Italian was established only in 1995, when 40 pasta producers from across the world gathered to hold the globe’s first World Pasta Congress in Milan.

Since then, we have all joined forces to honour one of the most delicious and versatile foods on the planet, from spaghetti to fettuccine and all the pasta in between. Six of our favourite restaurants across the country to get your fix on World Pasta Day. The Mad Italian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mad Italian (@maditalianza) The Mad Italian is a family-run Italian restaurant in Durban North. A father and son always had a dream to have a family-centred restaurant in the heart of Durban North. Their dream came true with an intimate and friendly restaurant when they established The Mad Italian. It is an authentic Italian restaurant where people come together for great food, conversation or to enjoy each other’s company. They are committed to using the freshest ingredients, prepared with patience and passion.

Located: 66 Adelaide Tambo Drive, Broadway. Andreas Italian Café If you are looking for a traditional Italian dining experience in Durban, look no further than Andreas Italian Café.This family-run business carefully crafts an extensive menu of pizzas, pasta, starters and more, freshly prepared with the finest ingredients.

The owner, Andrea Indrio, and his sons, Luciano and Marcello, manage the restaurant as a family. Andrea, who is the previous owner of La Pizza Pazza, has always had a love and passion for authentic Italian cuisine, which has undoubtedly been proved by his 30-year experience as a restaurateur. At the café, they believe in using only the finest and freshest produce from local suppliers and imported Italian products where necessary.

Located: 11 Browns Drift Road, Umgeni Park, Durban North. La Pergola View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Pergola Restaurant - Italian Cuisine (@lapergolasa) Dubbed “The heart of North Italian cooking in South Africa”, at La Pergola you will find unexpected tastes in the familiar – hints of France, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in their North Italian dishes.

They serve simple dishes made with fresh ingredients, and the results are elegant. Located: 44 Stanley Ave. Braamfontein Werf, Johannesburg. Trabella Pizzeria

The Illovo restaurant, which is in the Thrupps Centre in Illovo, is a well-known fixture with a loyal following, attracting couples on intimate first dates and overflowing families. They also have a second store situated on Tyrone Avenue in Parkview. The simple consistency of the food and the attention to detail in both restaurants remain a constant, and you will be right at home in both. You can expect delicious pizzas and pasta, generous salads served by attentive staff and hands-on owners. Located: First Floor, Thrupps Centre, 204 Oxford Road, Illovo, and 60 Tyrone Ave, Parkview in Johannesburg.

Villa 47 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Villa 47 Emporio Italiano (@villa47onbree) Villa 47 celebrates modern Italian cuisine while showcasing the finest quality ingredients, sourced locally and internationally. Starting with their family tradition of sharing trusted, quality produce, the restaurant is the gastronomic manifestation of the past 20 years of sourcing, selecting and delivering the finest ingredients and food brands from across the world to discerning palates.

They trust you will enjoy sharing their passion and feeling for great food and the different ways to enjoy it and they hope that this experience will inspire you to follow yours. Located: 47 Bree Street, Cape Town. The Cousins Italian Restaurant

The Cousins Italian Restaurant was founded by three cousins from Romagna, Italy who found themselves living in Cape Town. They were disappointed with the lack of authentic Italian food and missed the dishes they grew up with. So, they decided to open a restaurant, The Cousins Trattoria, where they could share their love for authentic Italian cuisine. They take pride in their craft, and they make fresh pasta every morning using natural ingredients. To complement the food, they also serve the best Italian wine.