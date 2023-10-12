A spaghetti aglio e olio recipe every Italian food lover must try

There is nothing like classic spaghetti and meat sauce to bring people together around the dinner table. Long, thin and solid spaghetti has been capturing the hearts and appetites of all Italian food lovers. If you love to experiment and cook at home, making spaghetti can be a fun and rewarding culinary adventure.

Whether you are a seasoned chef or a newbie in the kitchen, you can easily make any spaghetti dish at home like a pro but, of course, you need to have the right recipe. So here we are presenting to you an amazing spaghetti aglio e olio recipe that is not difficult to follow and will give you a delicious Italian meal to satisfy your cravings. Spaghetti aglio e olio, also known as spaghetti with garlic and olive oil, is one of the simplest and most delicious Italian pasta.

The traditional dish contains a few ingredients. It might be finished with a sprinkle of parsley or a pinch of red pepper flakes. In its simplest form, this classic Italian pasta features spaghetti, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Spaghetti aglio e olio. Picture: Supplied Spaghetti aglio e olio Ingredients

400g-500g dried spaghetti 2 red chillies, de-seeded and cut at a 45° angle 1 large clove of garlic, very thinly sliced

10g parsley, very finely chopped 30g grated Parmesan cheese 45 ml olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste Method Get a pot of water on the boil and add some salt.

It all happens very quickly, so make sure you have all your ingredients ready. In a frying pan, add 40 ml olive oil and the garlic, heat the pan slowly to allow the garlic to toast in the olive oil and become a light golden-brown colour. Add 3⁄4 of your sliced red chillies and fry them off.

Add the pasta to the water and boil until al dente. Once the pasta is cooked, drain and add to the frying pan, along with about 20 ml of the pasta water, and toss. Add half the Parmesan cheese and ¾ of the chopped parsley, taste, and check to season, adding salt and pepper if needed.