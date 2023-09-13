X users have a field day after Hungry Lion comes for Tito Mboweni’s cooking

Move over, Nando’s, Hungry Lion is now the minister of hilariously controversial memes. From beefing with other chicken outlets, Hungry Lion is now after former South African finance minister, Tito Mboweni.

This comes after one tweep asked the restaurant to hire Mboweni because of his flexible cooking hours. On Tuesday at 10.30pm, the former minister took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a dish he was cooking, which was a full chicken. That is when all the drama started. Mboweni wrote: “Let’s see how this turns out. No garlic, no onions, etc. Just own water and salt. No drowning!”

As much as the “minister of cooking” did not use any garlic and onions in his dish, tweeps still dragged his cooking skills. Posting his cooking session close to midnight, one user commented tagging Hungry Lion that they should hire Mboweni. “@HungryLionSA should hire you, your cooking hours are flexible,” they wrote.

The fast food restaurant did not waste any time and responded saying, “After careful consideration, we've decided that @LuckyStarSA would be the perfect match.” @HungryLionSA should hire you , your cooking hours are flexible — Siya Ndlumbini 🧭 (@Siya_Ndlumbini) September 12, 2023 The restaurant’s response left many tweeps in stitches. One user commented: “(laughing face emojis). Reject then suggest an alternate! Y'all are on another level.”

A second user wrote: “Rejection in a good way. (laughing face emojis).” A third wrote: “@LuckyStarSA ....it's your time to shine.” Besides being known as the former South African finance minister, Mboweni is also known for his preference for Lucky Star pilchards when it comes to cooking.