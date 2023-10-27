Your cries have been heard! Iconic fish paste brands Redro and Peck's Anchovette are back on SA shelves

Pick n Pay has confirmed that iconic fish paste brands Redro and Peck's are back on the shelves after the products were recently discontinued in South Africa. Early last year, South African consumers were left heartbroken when news broke that Pioneer Foods had discontinued the products.

Taking to Twitter, @BronyW wrote: “Very sad to see that Pecks Anchovette has been discontinued in SA along with Redro which will no longer be manufactured. A product that has been around since 1891.” @NickdeBruyne wrote: “Apparently they just said on 702 that fishpaste is going to be discounted. I know it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, BUT WHY?” While another consumer, @kobusehlers, wrote: “The blows keep on coming. An outrage!”

Category Manager of Foods at PepsiCo SSA Mandy Murphy said they made the decision to discontinue production of their Redro and Peck’s fish paste products towards the end of 2021. “We made the decision to discontinue production of our Redro and Peck’s fish paste products towards the end of last year. “This was part of our ongoing portfolio review. We communicated this to our customers, stopped production, and discontinued the sale of related items in December 2021”, said Murphy.

As fans of the products, you will be excited to know that they are back on the shelves and will be exclusive to Pick n Pay stores. SA’s loved fish paste brands are back on shelf thanks to Pick n Pay. Picture: Supplied The retail company worked closely with Cape Gulf Brands & Premier Fishing to relaunch the popular fish paste products back on the shelf for local customers. In a statement, the chief marketing officer at Pick n Pay, Andrew Mills, said: “We are really delighted to bring the taste of nostalgia back by reintroducing these beloved classics.

“We're dedicated to bringing customers not just groceries but moments of joy and cherished memories through the products we offer.” The team also revealed that the products are currently available in over 50 stores in the Western Cape and are currently being rolled out to stores across the country. “All Pick n Pay stores nationwide should receive their stock within the next two weeks. And, should die-hard fish paste fans feel a craving hit immediately after hearing the news, both products will be available to purchase on Pick n Pay asap! or Mr D – for delivery within an hour – once it is in stores,” they said.

The retailer has also brought back the popular Hellmann’s mayonnaise to their shelves in June after a countrywide uproar by distraught shoppers when the American brand was de-listed by its local supplier. It was earlier this year when the iconic mayonnaise brand announced that it would be discontinuing the condiment in SA, but the company assured customers it was already hard at work on plans to get the iconic mayonnaise brand back in stores as soon as possible, and they did. “When the local supplier de-listed the product earlier this year, our customers were heartbroken.