Zama Ntombela grateful for making it to the Top 10 at Miss Global 2023

On December 31, last year, Miss Global South Africa 2023 Zama Ntombela jetted off to Vietnam to represent Mzansi at Miss Global 2023. She lifted the South African flag high when she stepped onto that international stage with her big Afro hair. From the swimwear to evening gowns and the national costume, she ate all her looks and left no crumbs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simphiwe Zama Ntombela (@zamantombelaa) “My national costume pays tribute to the blue crane, South Africa’s national bird. It’s made of shimmering crystals and feathers in shades of blue and black, with silver accents. “The bodysuit design evokes the long, graceful neck of the blue crane, and the wings give the illusion of flight. The headpiece completes the look, making me feel like I’m truly embodying the spirit of the blue crane. “It includes elements of South African culture. The blue crane is an important symbol in South African culture, and it represents grace, strength and resilience.

“These are qualities that are deeply rooted in the culture and ones which fully resonate with who I am, and I wanted to embrace them through this costume,” Ntombela explained. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simphiwe Zama Ntombela (@zamantombelaa) At the grand finale last week, Ntombela made it to the Top 10. Although that’s where her Miss Global journey ended, she is still very grateful for the opportunity. She thanked her director, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (Miss South Africa 2010), for trusting her and everyone who supported her on the journey.