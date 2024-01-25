Zama Ntombela grateful for making it to the Top 10 at Miss Global 2023

On December 31, last year, Miss Global South Africa 2023 Zama Ntombela jetted off to Vietnam to represent Mzansi at Miss Global 2023.
She lifted the South African flag high when she stepped onto that international stage with her big Afro hair. From the swimwear to evening gowns and the national costume, she ate all her looks and left no crumbs.
“My national costume pays tribute to the blue crane, South Africa’s national bird. It’s made of shimmering crystals and feathers in shades of blue and black, with silver accents.
“The bodysuit design evokes the long, graceful neck of the blue crane, and the wings give the illusion of flight. The headpiece completes the look, making me feel like I’m truly embodying the spirit of the blue crane.
“It includes elements of South African culture. The blue crane is an important symbol in South African culture, and it represents grace, strength and resilience.
“These are qualities that are deeply rooted in the culture and ones which fully resonate with who I am, and I wanted to embrace them through this costume,” Ntombela explained.
At the grand finale last week, Ntombela made it to the Top 10. Although that’s where her Miss Global journey ended, she is still very grateful for the opportunity.
She thanked her director, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (Miss South Africa 2010), for trusting her and everyone who supported her on the journey.
“Oh, my beloved South Africa. As a young girl growing up in a township, I could only dream of the possibilities that lay before me. But now, I have had the honour of representing my country on the global stage.
“I am so grateful for all the support I have received and for the opportunity to be here. The Miss Global organisation has given me a platform to share my story and inspire others to pursue their dreams. And for that, I will always be grateful,” she said.