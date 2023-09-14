Zeinab Kone to perform at St Mary’s Fashion Show

South Africa is not just a diverse, beautiful country, its people are also phenomenal. We are fortunate to witness talented children practise their craft from an early age. Teenage ballet dancer Zeinab Kone is one such talent and she will be performing at the St Mary’s School, Waverley fashion show.

“This spring, the Form III St Mary’s fashion show committee is proud to present an iconic collision between two mediums of expression. Witness the intersection of creativity at Saints ’23: Art on Fashion extravaganza! “We invite you to enjoy pizza, cool drinks and a plethora of treats outside The Edge auditorium before delving into the realms of Afrofuturism for a taste of indigenous fashion, modern renaissance and so much more,” St Mary’s wrote on Instagram. Kone represented South Africa in Beijing and took first place for the senior category at the National Ballet of China’s AYGP-the Ailian Youth Grand Prix (AYGP). And, as expected, the teachers at her school were ecstatic and proud of her.