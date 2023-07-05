3 bespoke Mzansi winter getaways to treat yourself to

South African winters are different from region to region making it a magical time to explore our diverse landscapes and indulge in cosy getaways. Each region has its signature winter charm luring travellers young and old. The beauty of Mzansi is that there is something for every type of wanderlust explorer. From tasting the best in local wines and the best in local cuisine, to skiing down white slopes and fantastical bush and beach experiences, the country has it all.

So here are some bespoke winter getaways to treat yourself to this winter season. Don’t forget to pack warmly for some of these destinations. Steenberg Farm, Western Cape Steenberg Farm’s well manicured gardens. Picture: Instagram For a unique farm-to-table dining experiences, the best in local wines and an unforgettable wellness retreat and pampering, the Steenberg Farm is the perfect choice.

As the Cape’s first farm, the farm is a destination steeped in heritage and just 30 minutes from Cape Town. Steenberg Farm boasts its 5-Star Steenberg Hotel & Spa and has 24 rooms encapsulating the dictum of understated luxury whilst offering spectacular views and discreet, personalised service. A complete destination, the farm houses an exceptional winery, producing some of the finest Sauvignon Blanc in South Africa, along with several other celebrated varietals.

Since it is winter, the farm currently has its Red Wine Rendezvous dinner series at Bistro Sixteen82 where you can revel in the warmth of a delicious 3 course winter-inspired menu served with a variety of their red wine which will be free-flowing throughout the evening for R595 a person. Winter is the season for a red glass of wine paired with a meal at Steenberg Hotel & Spa. Picture: Instagram Both the Tryn Restaurant and Bistro Sixteen82 currently have ongoing winter specials. If you’re looking for a complete winter package then the hotel and spa is offering it’s Five Lives Package which includes a 1 night stay, a Steenberg Classic wine tasting, breakfast at Tryn or Bistro Sixteen82; or in the comfort of your room, a 45 minute back, neck and shoulder massage for 2 guests and dinner.

The winter special menu for 2 at Tryn, just to name a few, is R5 560 per couple sharing. Afriski Resort, Drakensberg Region An African winter At AfriSki Resort in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. Picture: Instagram What would a winter getaway be without some fun in the snow? If you’re an adventure seeker, AfriSki Resort in the breath-taking Maluti Mountains is the perfect winter destination.

This ski resort offers thrilling snowboarding, skiing, and tubing experiences, all against a backdrop of majestic peaks. Afriski offers adventurers the opportunity to experience Lesotho’s Maluti Mountains at any time of the year. It’s an all-season destination that offers exciting mountain activities, relaxation and a range of accommodation options to suit every holiday style, however, winter is the best time to visit.

Skiers enjoy some sunlight and snow at AfriSki Resort. Picture: Instagram The resort has grown to become a year-round destination that attracts skiers and snowboarders in winter, and mountain bikers, trail runners and Enduro bike riders in summer. It offers 2 restaurants, the Sky Restaurant and Gondola Café & Cooler box and facilities contribute to an enjoyable ambience, while the authentic mountain accommodation, chalets and lodges, create a genuine sense of home-from-home. A stay at the resort starts from R2 005 to R12 308 a night depending on the type of accommodation you choose.

Makakatana Bay Lodge, KwaZulu-Natal An aerial view of Makakatana Bay Lodge at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Picture: Instagram For a beach and safari experience in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Makakatana Bay Lodge is your destination. The beauty of coastal KZN is that you can enjoy the beauty of the warm Indian Ocean and temperate climate. The lodge at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a World Heritage Site, is a short drive from either Durban or Richards Bay.

It offers a variety of experiences, including morning wetland game drives, night drive safaris, horse riding, deep sea fishing, whale watching and specialised birding tours. Guests can also opt for cruising on Lake St Lucia and watch hippos, crocodiles and bird life at the estuary. You can also visit Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve as part of the experience. Enjoy a peaceful night’s rest in the bush at Makakatana Bay Lodge. Picture: Instagram The main lodge is the heart of Makakatana and a communal area with personal service designed for relaxation and comfort.

It also offers a bar, a stunning ‘old crab’ house which it is affectionately called, and a nearby private bush pool on the edge of Lake St Lucia. Makakatana also has a luxury suite, family suite and honeymoon suite making it the perfect destination for any type of vacation. A stay at the lodge starts at R6210 a person sharing for a luxury suite on a full board rate whilst the fully inclusive rate for a luxury suite is R7820 per person sharing.