3 low-key and pocket-friendly ski destinations to look forward to for the 2023/24 ski season

The 2023/2024 ski season will be the first undisrupted season since the onset of the pandemic and, unsurprisingly, it has experienced skiers gearing up to strap on their ski boots with more enthusiasm than ever, say travel experts at Flight Centre, They say novice skiers are researching the perks of a ski holiday, that is getting out into the great outdoors, enjoying stunning scenery, learning a new skill and creating lasting memories with loved ones.

When it comes to planning a ski holiday and hitting the slopes, affordability is a big factor for most South Africans as staying at some of the world’s leading ski resorts in France, Switzerland or Canada doesn’t come cheap. Luckily, there’s plenty of financial leeway if you choose to enjoy a ski holiday at a slightly lesser-known destination. Three countries Flight Centre recommends should be on your radar if you’re looking to ski and save without sacrificing on the experience:

Japan Japan is renowned for its abundant, high-quality, low-humidity powder snow, known as “Japow”. The country’s weather patterns, influenced by cold Siberian winds meeting warm moisture from the Sea of Japan, create ideal conditions for light, dry and fluffy snow that skiers and snowboarders can’t get enough of. Along with the perfect, powdery snow, Japan offers diverse terrain suitable for skiers of all levels, from gentle slopes for beginners to challenging off-piste areas for the more advanced.

Ski resorts in Japan often feature well-groomed trails, tree skiing opportunities and fantastic back-country options. Antoinette Turner, the general manager of Flight Centre Travel Group, says many of Japan’s ski resorts are easily accessible from major urban centres, such as Tokyo and Sapporo. “This convenience allows visitors to combine their ski trips with city explorations, adding more depth to their overall experience.”

The best time for skiing in Japan generally spans from December to March, with variations depending on the region and specific ski resorts. For example, ski resorts in Hokkaido typically receive heavy snowfall from late November to early April, while resorts in the Tohoku region experience peak snowfall from mid-January to mid-February. Turkey

Turkey is a lesser-known but emerging skiing destination that is home to several ski resorts, with the most popular ones in the regions of Uludağ, Palandöken and Kartalkaya. Flight Centre says that because the rand is stronger than the Turkish lira, lift tickets, accommodation and dining options tend to be more affordable in Turkey. In addition, the ski resorts are easily accessible from major cities, such as Istanbul and Ankara, reducing travel time and expenses.

The best time for skiing in Turkey generally spans from late December to early April, depending on the specific ski resorts and weather. Peak skiing months in Uludağ are January and February, and in Palandöken, where the ski season last longer than in many other regions, from December to March. Chile

Chile is home to the majestic Andean Mountains, promising skiers sweeping vistas, snow-capped peaks and pristine slopes that cater to various skill levels. Turner says that while something of a hidden gem, Chile stands out even among the more popular ski spots in the Alps. “The country’s geographical location in the southern hemisphere provides a longer ski season compared to many other destinations. It’s also known for its more adventurous skiing options, including snowboarding, heli-skiing, and even volcano skiing.”

The peak of the ski season in Chile is typically from July to September, when snow coverage is most reliable and resorts are at their busiest. If you prefer to avoid the crowds, consider visiting in June or October. June is generally quieter, and you can enjoy the fresh snowfall and quieter slopes. October marks the end of the ski season, but it can offer good skiing conditions, especially at higher elevations. Turner says many prospective skiers believe heading to a lesser-known skiing destination, like Japan, instead of the Alps, means there won’t be as much snow. Generally, this isn’t the case.