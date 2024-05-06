3 tips to help you choose a perfect all-inclusive holiday that suits your needs

The allure of all-inclusive resorts lies in their promise of convenience, affordability, and relaxation, allowing guests to indulge in leisure and recreation without constantly reaching for their wallets. However, not all all-inclusive packages are created equal. Some may offer a basic selection of amenities, while others go above and beyond to provide a truly inclusive experience.

According to Club Med, travellers need to do a little bit of homework to understand what each package entails before making a booking. “While all-inclusive packages offer a comprehensive experience with meals, drinks, and activities included, there are other holiday packages that claim to be all-inclusive but are actually what is termed half board packages. “These typically only include breakfast and one other meal, usually dinner, which means that guests are responsible for purchasing their own lunch and any additional snacks or beverages throughout the day,” said the hotel group specialising in all-inclusive holidays.

It also said that in addition to this, half board packages may include access to basic resort amenities such as pools and gyms, however, additional activities and entertainment come with extra costs. Here are 3 tips from the hotel group, to help you choose an all-inclusive holiday to suit your needs. Consider your budget

To choose a package suitable for you is to determine how much you're willing to spend on your holiday to see which option offers the best value for your money. “With all-inclusive packages, you are aware of how much everything will cost, and you pay for it upfront. “This gives you the peace of mind of budgeting in advance and sorting out the payment before you go on holiday, so you can enjoy the time away without keeping tabs on expenses,” said the group.

Certain holiday operators also offer the option of a low deposit to secure your stay allowing you to effectively manage your cash flow. “For the price conscious, a half board package might initially seem to be more appealing, but the savings made by not going all-inclusive can and are usually wiped out by the inevitable additions that occur during a holiday and it could ultimately end up costing you more,” they advised. Evaluate your needs

The hotel group also said that if you prefer the convenience and ease of having logistics organised in advance and everything included in one package, then an all-inclusive option like the holiday packages offered by Club Med may be the ideal choice for you. “Guests can enjoy a diverse daily culinary experience with international buffets, speciality restaurants, snacks, beverages, and themed dinners all in the package without any extra costs. “Beyond dining, Club Med caters for the active by offering a plethora of activities and amenities at their sun and snow resorts such as land and water sports, ski and snowboarding lessons, yoga, archery, padel, evening entertainment, and supervised kids’ clubs and children's programmes,” they said.

The group also highlighted that some brands/holiday providers take it even beyond by offering a full hassle-free experience. At Club Med, for instance, the bracelet you receive upon check-in is the key to your room, and your ski locker, and allows you to walk out of your room with absolutely nothing else than your bracelet, which is all included in the package, and conveniently accessible for your holiday pleasure. Read the fine print

And finally, the hotel group said it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of planning a holiday, but before you book, take it upon yourself to carefully review the details of each package to ensure you understand exactly what is included. “Pay attention to any restrictions or limitations that may apply, such as dining hours, activity availability, beverages on offer and childcare options and timetables. Understanding these details will help you make an informed decision and avoid any nasty financial surprises that could ruin your stay,” they said. Club Med also said that as travellers navigate the myriad options in the all-inclusive landscape, it's crucial to distinguish between superficial claims of inclusivity and genuine offerings that prioritise guest satisfaction and well-being.