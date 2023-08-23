5 reasons to explore Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa's new overland safaris

Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa, located in the Waterberg, is now offering custom-designed overland safaris for private groups of up to 14 guests. These guided itineraries take you on a journey through Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, and various stunning spots in South Africa.

Led by dedicated safari guides, chefs, butlers, and maintenance teams, these safaris bring you to incredible destinations in specially designed Mhondoro Landcruisers. With comfortable, air-conditioned vehicles that convert into open game-viewing platforms, you'll experience the beauty of the landscape in style. These safaris bring you to incredible destinations in specially designed Mhondoro Landcruisers. With comfortable, air-conditioned vehicles that convert into open game-viewing platforms. Picture: Supplied Below are 5 reasons why you should try the overland safaris:

1. Glamping accommodations Sleep under the stars in glamping tents with cozy beds and fresh linens. From wild camping in nature reserves to stays in well-established wilderness camps and luxury lodges, each night offers a new and exciting experience. 2. Culinary delights in the wild

Get ready for mouthwatering meals prepared by talented chefs over open fires. From traditional potjiekos and braais to freshly baked bread, you'll savour high-end camping cuisine paired with premium wines around the camp fire. 3. Adventures Experience the magic of a Ntwetwe salt pan quad-bike adventure and meet meerkat families in Botswana's Makgadikgadi region.

Traverse the open savannas of Nxai Pan National Park and camp in the heart of Khwai Magotho between Moremi and Savuti National Parks. Choose from captivating itineraries that may include a visit to Victoria Falls or exploring the scenic beauty of South Africa's diverse landscapes. 4.True African safari experience

Whether you're captivated by bird watching, stargazing, photography, or elephants, Mhondoro's Overland Safaris promise to deliver authentic wildlife encounters. From scenic flights over the Okavango Delta to Mokoro excursions, these journeys are curated to let you immerse yourself in Africa's natural wonders. 5. Ideal for families

Families with children aged six and older are warmly welcomed to join these safaris. If you're passionate about the outdoors, wildlife, and Africa's mesmerizing landscapes, this adventure is tailor-made for you. Experience the beauty of Southern Africa's most scenic reserves and wilderness areas, and let Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa's expert team guide you through an awe-inspiring journey that's sure to leave you with memories to cherish for a lifetime. Book your overland safari now and discover the heart of Africa in a whole new way.