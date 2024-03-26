6 spots to consider dining at during the Easter weekend

The Easter holidays are fast approaching! If you are thinking about going out for brunch or dinner to celebrate, you may want to plan because many restaurants require reservations, and seats are filling up fast. In the spirit of long weekends and great food, we have put together a tasty list of where you should be eating and drinking over the Easter long weekend.

Butcher Boys Grill Butcher Boys Grill. Picture: Butcher Boys Grill Facebook Founded by Alan Lazarus and Derryck Myers, Butcher Boys Grill opened the doors of its first restaurant in November 1999. Their years of exceptional restaurant experience have made them one of the most beloved teams on the Durban restaurant scene.

Located on Florida Road and in Umhlanga in Durban, this Easter holiday the restaurant has introduced an “Easter for Adults” concept where diners can indulge in their succulent great steak, Johnnie Walker-infused dishes, and desserts with a dash of difference. Running until April 1, this exciting menu features items like prime rib with a Johnnie Walker black infused compound butter, flamed at your table. The Oyster Box

The Oyster Box. Picture: The Oyster Box Facebook Occupying a majestic location on the Umhlanga beachfront in Durban, The Oyster Box is one of South Africa’s most celebrated hotels, famous for its remarkable coastal views and gracious hospitality that have become the hallmarks of this cherished seaside destination. From March 29 to March 31, the hotel restaurant will be hosting an Easter high tea - a delightful feast for the eyes and the taste buds. You can take this moment to relish the company of loved ones and bask in the joy of fellowship during their Easter-themed high tea, which will be available daily throughout the long weekend.

The event starts at 2:30 pm until 5 pm and is R650 per person and R450 for children under 12. Chief’s Boma Chief’s Boma. Picture: Chief’s Boma Facebook The 300-seater Chief’s Boma is an African dining experience restaurant that is located in the tranquil indigenous gardens of the Indaba Hotel, Spa & Conference Centre in Johannesburg and caters to all tastes.

Their cuisine is truly African from the North African Moroccan dishes to koeksisters and melktert from the Cape. On Easter Sunday they are hosting a delightful buffet that will not bust your budget. For R395 per person, you and your loved ones can indulge in a buffet lunch along with Easter extras that are sure to tickle your taste buds. There will also be live entertainment, an enclosed jungle gym area where the kids can have loads of fun, as well as a special Easter egg hunt for them to enjoy.

To reserve your spot you can email them at [email protected]. LeSi restaurant LeSi restaurant. Picture: LeSi restaurant Facebook LeSi restaurant offers a sensational theatrical musical experience for diners. Not only does this Pretoria situated restaurant serve up delectable meals that you can enjoy from breakfast until dinner but they also offer a wonderful performance by their performing waiters that you can enjoy along with your meal.

From March 29 to 30 you can get ready to indulge in chocolate, wine, and melodic tunes. On the menu for starters, they have a choice of mushroom florentine and butternut soup. On the main menu, there is an option of slow-roasted red wine short rib, Thai chicken and Thai prawn curry, and slow-roasted cider pork belly. With every starter and main course ordered you receive a complimentary special Easter dessert of a chocolate dome with a cheesecake surprise.

The occasion will start at 6.30pm and costs R350 per person. For booking you can email them at [email protected]. Vrede en Lust Estate Vrede en Lust Estate. Picture: Vrede en Lust Estate Facebook Nestled within a natural amphitheatre shaped by the vertical cliffs of the spectacular Simonsberg mountain, lies Vrede en Lust Estate – home to the wines produced and bottled by the Buys family.

The Vrede en Lust vineyards are situated against the slopes of the dramatic Simonsberg mountain between Paarl and Franschhoek. This Easter you can indulge your senses with a pairing at their tasting room, where the finest wines will be paired with artisanal hot cross buns from March 30 to April 1. The pairing includes their Sarah bubbly with a white chocolate and cardamom hot cross bun, artisan Chardonnay with a traditional hot cross bun, with sultanas and raisins, and their Lady J Syrah with a dark chocolate hot cross bun. Bookings are crucial and can be made through Dineplan.

Mint restaurant Mint restaurant. Picture: Taj Cape Town Instagram Mint restaurant located on St Georges Mall serves up wood-fire cooking and a braai feast of South African and Indian flavours and this Easter they invite you to join their celebration with an exquisite Easter Sunday brunch experience. Priced at R695 per person, with kids under 12 paying half price, the brunch includes a complimentary glass of MCC on arrival. Be ready to indulge in an array of tantalising starters, including cheese straws, mixed nuts, and hot cross buns.

You can also indulge in a lavish cold buffet showcasing Cape Malay pickled fish, West Coast oysters, and an assortment of artisanal cheeses and charcuterie. For those craving something hot, the hot buffet will offer an enticing selection of dishes such as Easter roast, chimichurri prawns, South African beef curry, and chicken breyani. The dessert table will boast an irresistible spread of sweet treats, including honey pecan nut tart, lemon meringue tart, carrot cake, and Easter-themed delights like cupcakes and chocolate bunnies.