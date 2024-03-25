6 ways to enjoy the magic of autumn in KZN this Easter and beyond

Autumn is an underrated season for travel. It starts with the Easter celebrations as most families are out and about in KwaZulu-Natal. The beauty of the province is that it has the beach, safaris, the berg and laid-back towns to explore, making it a popular destination for many during Easter and well into Autumn.

KZN is the perfect place for a mini-break or to let down your hair, as the weather is milder in the lead-up to autumn but the vibe is as warm as ever and there are plenty of activities that are guaranteed to keep you entertained. The kingdom of the Zulu is also an affordable destination to explore and has something to suit every budget. If you’re looking for ways to enjoy this beautiful province through travel, here are six ways to enjoy an autumn break this Easter and beyond in the province, according to Tourism KwaZulu-Natal.

Redefine your holiday Stop for a moment and consider what it means to take a holiday. Getaways do not have to be expensive. You can always opt for self-drive or self-catering options and put the idea of jetting off to a five-star resort on pause. “A holiday should be about having fun and sharing that fun on Instagram, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. Having a good time at an unexpected destination still makes good photographs,” said TKZN.

The tourism authority recommended saving for one big ticket activity such as ballooning in the Drakensberg or shark diving off the KZN coast and then do what you never get a chance to do, like spending time beside the pool, walking in the mountains or along the beach and enjoying a braai with the family under a perfect, starlit sky. Benefit from last-minute deals Flights might be more expensive booked at the last minute, but accommodation isn’t.

The tourism authority revealed that when bookings fall through, resorts offer specials to fill the spaces and you could benefit from last-minute discounts and “stay for two nights and get one night free” deals. “Visit www.zulu.org to find some great special offers and discounts that extend from the countryside to the coast. “Trawl social media to find offers from folks who have been forced to cancel their trips but want to offer them to others just to cover expenses,” they said.

Do the maths TKZN said many resorts offer interesting add-ons to entice guests. A quick look at the deals on www.zulu.org will show how resorts throw in free game drives, both dinner and breakfast, and even spa treatments which would ordinarily have guests out of pocket but get allocated to the accommodation budget instead. “Granny Mouse Country House, for example, includes a free spa treatment plus a gourmet wine-tasting and six bottles of wine,” highlighted the tourism authority.

Rethink your destination According to the KZN travel aficionados, taking up last-minute special offers can mean having to settle for places that you wouldn’t ordinarily consider. “Make that part of the adventure and, chances are, you’ll find hidden gems that you would have never experienced.

“The High Croft Retreat and Lodge near Umzumbe, for example, allows you to relax and unwind in a cozy chalet, soak up the sun in the fairy-tale forest gardens and even recalibrate in its powerful Chakras Labyrinth,” they said. Stay close to home Travel costs and budgets mean that far-away destinations might be out of reach ‒ but KZN has one of the most diverse offerings of all.

“A destination that is just a few hours away can have you feeling like you’re in another world – the journey from the city to a Big 5 resort, the top of a mountain or catching waves along the beautiful KZN North Coast could be no more than a few hours away,” said TKZN. They added that too many travellers head off far and wide and don’t get round to enjoying their own province, when even the smallest trip can launch you into new experiences, cultures, cuisines and communities and give you a whole new take on life. Avoid the weekends

Its no secret that it is easy to get away for a weekend, but there are great specials to be had if you stick to weekdays. The tourism authority revealed that Lake Eland, near Oribi Gorge, offers 30% off as a Midweek Special and aptly named Midweek Madness, the Qambathi Mountain Lodge in the Kamberg Valley is also running a midweek special for those planning a getaway to the Drakensberg. “You may also find other packages that allow a third guest to stay free if two stay over, or even for kiddies to bunk down for nothing with their parents.