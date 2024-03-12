LOOK: 4 dreamy destinations to visit over the Easter break

The countdown to this year’s Easter break has begun. Easter is the perfect time to travel and enjoy the last moments of summer before the burnt orange shades of autumn descend. Whether you’re seeking sun-soaked beaches, rich cultural experiences or breathtaking landscapes, there is something for you.

If you’re looking for inspiration on where to travel for your next Easter getaway, here are some ideas to help you fill your travel diary whether travelling as a couple, with friends or family. A Balinese tropical paradise Ulun Danu Beratan Temple in Bali, Indonesia. Picture: Unsplash Travel experts from Club Med said Bali, in Indonesia, continues to enchant travellers with its blend of culture, spirituality and natural beauty.

If you’re travelling with a friend or family, you can take your tribe out to explore vibrant markets filled with exotic items, visit sacred temples and enjoy family-friendly activities like water parks and wildlife encounters. “For a romantic getaway, whisk your loved away and enjoy secluded beaches, luxurious resorts, and the island’s famous sunsets. “Golf-lovers will also be spoilt for choice as some of the most beautiful courses are found in Indonesia. Bali’s diverse offerings cater to a wide range of interests, making it an ideal Easter destination for everyone,” said the travel experts.

An Alpine adventure The Club Med Val d’Isere resort in the French Alps. Picture: Supplied The Club Med travel experts said that with the ski season coming to a close, now was the perfect time to enjoy a snow holiday in the European spring over March and April. “Not only will you enjoy longer and warmer days, the slopes will be less busy after the festive season holidaymakers have gone home.

“Not only is skiing or snowboarding in spring perfect for beginners who could be intimidated by the crowds, it’s also possible to get more competitive holiday packages as it is the off-peak season.” The travel experts said that after a day out discovering and dominating the slopes, you could relax at a luxurious spa or enjoy the many after-ski activities and entertainment at all-inclusive snow resorts like Exclusive Collection Club Med Val d’Isere, ideally located near picturesque villages perfect to stroll through,taking in the scenery and sampling delicious warm crêpes oozing with chocolatey Nutella. A Mauritian tropical haven

An aerial view of the island of Mauritius. Picture: Unsplash For sun-worshippers and beach lovers, Mauritius is the perfect destination nestled in the Indian Ocean and a mere four-and-a-half-hour flight away. The island is a firm favourite and a dream destination for families and couples alike. “Known for its pristine white sandy beaches, turquoise waters and diverse marine life, Mauritius offers a perfect escape for those looking to unwind. “Families can explore the island’s botanical gardens, water parks and enjoy water activities like snorkelling and glass-bottom boat tours,” they said.

Seychelles, an island beauty A postcard-perfect picture of La Digue in Seychelles. Picture: Unsplash The travel experts said the Seychelles, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, was a haven for those seeking tranquillity in the heart of natural beauty. “The Seychelles provides a romantic backdrop with its world-famous beaches. The unique granite rock formations and vibrant coral reefs add to the charm of this idyllic destination.

“If you are looking for a honeymoon destination or a romantic setting for a proposal, you can’t go wrong with the Seychelles.” They said that for those looking for an all-inclusive family holiday in the Seychelles, the location was as family-friendly as it was beautiful. “Spend days snorkelling, hiking, island hopping or learning new skills like archery and padel under the Indian Ocean sun.