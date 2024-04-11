8 must-try experiences when visiting Delhi, India

India is at the top of their bucket list for most culture vultures. The home of Bollywood movies, spicy cuisine, yoga and, of course, the Taj Mahal, has plenty to offer those looking for any type of adventure. According to Trafalgar Tours, navigating India’s vastness can be daunting especially if you’re a first timer or are travelling alone, which is why it helps to know a bit about the country beforehand so that you can get the most out of the sensory feasts and cultural kaleidoscopes that await.

Many travel itineraries begin in the capital city New Delhi, with its 33 million inhabitants and, if you’re brave enough to conqueror this land, prepare for stories packed with ancient and mystical sights, a colourful mix of spices, sights and smells. If Delhi is on your list, here are some top experiences to enjoy on your visit. A mix of the faithful and tourists visit the Lotus Temple in New Delhi, India. Picture: Unsplash Lotus Temple

The striking Lotus Temple is made up of 27 free-standing marble petals arranged to form the nine sides of it and it’s no wonder that it’s won multiple architectural awards. This serene white structure offers a moment of calm amidst the frenetic city, as you walk in its landscaped gardens and gaze on serene pools. Jama Masjid

Jama Masjid is the largest mosque in India, and it will leave you awestruck. The throngs of faithful visitors, the intricate architecture, and the cacophony of prayers combine to form a tapestry woven with religious fervour, offering a glimpse into India's soul. Raj Ghat If you’re searching for meaning than take the time to visit Raj Ghat, a simple outdoor memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, and also the place where this great advocate for peace was buried.

You could also visit Birla House, the site of his assassination, for a contemplative and humbling experience. The Red Fort in New Delhi. Picture: Pexels The Red Fort The Red Fort, a silent sentinel to Mughal grandeur with whispered tales of emperors and concubines, is well worth a visit.

Qutub Minar Qutub Minar is the tallest brick minaret in the world that pierces the sky like a defiant exclamation point so definitely snap a picture when you’re there. Chandni Chowk

The chaos of Chandni Chowk, Delhi's labyrinthine market, is truly exhilarating. Crammed with vendors hawking colourful spices and shimmering fabrics, the aroma of chai and samosas hangs heavy in the air. Popular tourist attraction, The Taj Mahal. Picture: Unsplash New Dehli When in New Delhi, be sure to indulge in the city’s culinary tapestry. From melt-in-your-mouth butter chicken, to the fiery vindaloo, each dish is an explosion of flavour.

Don’t forget to try the sweet pani puri or a refreshing lassi to cool down your spice-tinged palate. Agra And finally, most Delhi itineraries will usually also include a visit to Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal, a mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his favourite wife.