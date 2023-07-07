Africa’s 2 most popular tourist destinations connected with launch of direct route between Cape Town and Lusaka

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) welcomed the launch of ProFlight Zambia’s air services between Lusaka, Zambia, and Cape Town, South Africa. The Zambian carrier will operate two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays with the first flight having taken off on July 1 from Cape Town International Airport.

ProFlight Zambia resumed its air services between Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and King Shaka International Airport in Durban in April, and as promised, has delivered on the Cape Town to Lusaka route. Commenting on the launch, Acsa said the air services would provide a significant boost to the volume of travellers between Zambia and South Africa. “In 2021 and 2022, travel between the two destinations experienced a 38% growth, while over the same period, South Africa’s exports to Zambia grew by R1.6 billion making Zambia among South Africa’s key trading partners within Southern Africa,” said ACSA.

The company responsible for managing Sout Africa’s airport also said the new route will also provide a much-needed boost to the tourism industry, with Zambia and South Africa both being popular tourist destinations. “Zambia is known for its wildlife, natural beauty, and adventure activities, while Cape Town is famous for its beaches, arts, and entertainment,” said Acsa. Mireille Wenger, Western Cape MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities also welcomed ProFlight Zambia’s services on behalf of the government of Cape Town.

“This new air service will undoubtedly play a role in strengthening the business links between the two destinations, especially considering that there are already many companies operating in both Zambia and South Africa. “The improved air connectivity will make it easier for businesses to travel between the two countries, facilitating even greater trade and investment,” said Wenger. Acsa also revealed that this new air service is also expected to create job opportunities in both Zambia and South Africa.